Jellystone Park Locations Offer Families A Growing Array Of Glamping Accommodations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offer much more than organized family activities with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear and some of the best water attractions in the campground industry.

They also feature an ever-expanding array of family glamping units from beautifully appointed cabins to covered wagons, yurts, safari tents, treehouses, and other unique accommodations.









“We offer everything from small cabins to huge bunkhouses and lodges that are popular for family reunions, weddings, anniversaries, and other special celebrations,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone , the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts across the United States and Canada.

With more than 75 franchised locations, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

The Jellystone Park location in Glen, N.H. , complements its cabin lineup with cozy glamping pods that sleep up to four as well as its unique Bear-A-Dise Bungalows , tiny home-type cabins that sleep two adults.

The Jellystone Park location in Carver, Mass. , complements its standard cabin lineup with miniature Bear Cub Glamping Pods that look like tiny cabins while the location in Tabor City, N.C. , offers glamping options that include both cabins and yurts .

Meanwhile, the Jellystone Park location near Dallas in Burleson, Texas complements its one- and two-bedroom cabins with furnished glamping tipis , covered wagons , and repurposed grain silos.

The furnished tipis, which sleep up to 7, include a plush king-size bed, a set of queen/twin bunk beds, a futon, as well as heating and air-conditioning. The tipis come equipped with a mini fridge, microwave, and a dinette set as well as private grill and picnic table.

The location's furnished covered wagons sleep up to 6 people. They include a king-size bed and two sets of twin bunk beds, all with high-quality mattresses and linens. The covered wagons also have heating and air conditioning, a custom-made wagon wheel table with seating, a small fridge, and a microwave.

Some of the Burleson location's more unique glamping units, however, are its two-story cabins that are made out of repurposed grain bins. Each grain bin cabin has a spiral staircase leading up to the second story, which features a half bath and two cozy bunk beds. The downstairs area has a full kitchen with plenty of room for preparing meals as well as a full bathroom.

The Burleson location even has a 260-foot-long pirate ship with 10 two-bedroom vacation cabin suites , definitely not a typical campground accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Jellystone Park location in Larkspur, Colo. , complements offer elite cabins with hot tubs while the Jellystone Park in Mill Run, Penn. , has two-story treehouses that look like something out of a children's storybook. The park's Appalachian Treehouse , for example, comes with its own tree shaped base, log cabin style siding, and a stone fireplace.

The Jellystone Park location in Bostic, N.C. , for its part, offers a variety of cabins and lodges as well as furnished lakeview glamping tents and treetop cabins , which are essentially cabins on stilts.

Many Jellystone Park locations also offer bunkhouses and lodges that offer glamping-style experiences for family reunions and other special events, including the North Monmouth, Me. location, which has a beautiful four-bedroom house that sleeps up to 16 people. The house includes a fireplace and a six-burner stove.

Some Jellystone Park glamping units are even larger. For example, the Fremont, Ind. location has a Three Bears Lodge that can sleep up to 19 people. Not to be outdone, the Jellystone Park location in Waller, Texas has a seven-bedroom Grand Lodge that can sleep up to 28 people.

Several Jellystone Park franchisees are continuing to add more glamping accommodations. Here's a sampling of new family glamping units that will be available for rent this year:

Colorado

- Estes Park : This location is adding nine cabins for the 2025 season.

Georgia

- Bremen : This location is completing a major expansion that includes over 200 new RV sites, 71 cabins and 10 covered wagons. It is also in the process of adding a new swimming pool, water slides, a splashground, and a large lake with boats and other water features. Additionally, this location is converting its existing store into an activity center.

- Cochran : This location is adding two furnished glamping tents.



Ohio

- Nova (Cleveland-Sandusky Market) : This location added 72 premium RV sites last year as well as four cabins.

Wisconsin

- Caledonia : This location is adding two more of its top-of-the-line cabins, which sleep up to eight and feature a large screened porch with a fireplace and TV as well as a lofted deck.

