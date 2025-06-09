Kurmi Software Expands UC Automation Portfolio With New Integrations For Redsky And Webex Contact Center

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Announced at Cisco Live San Diego, the integrations strengthen Kurmi's role as the centralized automation layer for unified communications and collaboration.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kurmi Software , a leading provider of unified communications (UC) and contact center management automation, today announced the launch of two new connectors-for RedSky, the cloud-native E911 location management solution, and Webex Contact Center, Cisco's AI-powered customer experience platform. The announcement, made at Cisco Live San Diego, represents a major step forward in Kurmi's vision to serve as the centralized automation and management layer for large enterprises navigating increasingly complex UC environments.“These new connectors make it even easier for IT and UC administrators to manage their full communication environment from a single platform,” said Micah Singer, CEO of Kurmi Software.“With RedSky and Webex Contact Center integrations added to our portfolio, Kurmi continues to eliminate silos and manual processes that cost enterprises time, introduce errors, and create risk. As we look to the future, providing a single point of control for ITSM systems, HR systems, and AI systems to securely manage access and changes on critical communications and collaboration systems.”Delivering on the Promise of Simplified, Secure UC ManagementEnterprises today face mounting complexity as they manage diverse UC systems, hybrid deployments, and compliance requirements across voice, messaging, collaboration, and customer experience systems. Kurmi's mission is to unify and automate administration across this fragmented landscape.The RedSky connector provides critical support for E911 readiness and compliance. As enterprises seek to meet the requirements of Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act, this integration enables seamless management of user location data and site information-without toggling between multiple admin interfaces. Kurmi's connector allows organizations to:- Automatically provision RedSky users and locations alongside UC users- Leverage bulk actions and granular filters to manage emergency call data at scale- Delegate RedSky tasks to local or non-technical admins with precision access controls"Kurmi's RedSky integration helps customers centralize and simplify the crucial task of emergency location management,” said Ryan Olsen, Director, Sales Engineering at RedSky.“Together, we're making it easier for organizations to ensure E911 compliance and responsiveness, without adding administrative burden.”The Webex Contact Center connector enhances agent and skill management by integrating directly with Cisco Control Hub. With this connector, Kurmi now provides administrators the ability to:- Provision, update, and deactivate Webex CC agents- Assign skills and skill profiles based on language or domain expertise- Use advanced filters and bulk actions to efficiently manage large teams- Delegate Contact Center tasks securely through role-based access- Help to replace Cisco UCCx and move to Webex CC“Large enterprises, ideally, would be able to control and automate management of all components in their communications infrastructure, including customer experience (CX) and engagement,” said Singer.“With this integration, we're extending Kurmi's value another step deeper into our customers' operational needs, helping them become more streamlined and secure.”The Future of UC Automation is ConnectedWith connectors for Microsoft Teams, Cisco UCM and Webex, Zoom, Avaya, Alcatel, AudioCodes SBC and ARM, and now RedSky and Webex Contact Center, Kurmi is accelerating its role as the integration hub for modern UC and CC ecosystems.For more information on these new integrations, stop by Kiosk 2215-D in the Collaboration Village at Cisco Live or visit kurmi-software .About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software provides a UC service management platform that centralizes and simplifies the administration of unified communications and collaboration, contact center, and third-party solutions (SBCs, compliance recording, E911/emergency services, and more). With advanced automation and an intuitive user interface, Kurmi enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, meet security requirements, and enhance the user experience. Large enterprises and service providers worldwide trust Kurmi for its reliability, flexibility, and comprehensive support for major UC vendors, including Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Zoom, and Alcatel-Lucent.For more information, visit kurmi-software.

