Hotels In Cornwall On Hudson, NY: Cromwell Manor Inn Offers Easy Access To Top Attractions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cromwell Manor Inn in Cornwall on Hudson, NY, offers easy access to Storm King Art Center and West Point, ideal for Hudson Valley travelers.

- OwnerCORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cromwell Manor Inn , a historic bed and breakfast in Cornwall on Hudson, NY, announces its prime position as the ideal lodging choice for travelers exploring the Hudson Valley's renowned attractions. Located just five miles from West Point Military Academy and five minutes from Storm King Art Center, the inn provides unparalleled access to the region's cultural and historical landmarks.Plan your Hudson Valley adventure today! Book your stay at Cromwell Manor Inn by visiting or calling (845) 534-7136. Experience the perfect blend of history, comfort, and convenience at one of the top hotels in Cornwall on Hudson, NY.Nestled in the heart of New York's Hudson Valley, Cromwell Manor Inn offers guests a unique blend of historical charm and modern comfort, making it a standout among hotels in Cornwall on Hudson, NY. The inn, housed in a Greek Revival mansion built in 1820 and a Colonial-era Chimneys Cottage from 1764, features 13 elegantly appointed guest rooms. Its proximity to prominent attractions positions it as a perfect home base for visitors seeking to immerse themselves in the region's vibrant offerings.The Hudson Valley welcomed over 13.9 million visitors in 2022, generating $4.2 billion in tourism revenue, a 63% increase in per-resident revenue since 2010. Cromwell Manor Inn capitalizes on this tourism boom by offering easy access to key sites. Just five minutes away, the Storm King Art Center, a 500-acre outdoor sculpture museum, hosts events such as guided walking tours and hands-on workshops in June 2025, drawing art enthusiasts from around the globe. West Point Military Academy, located five miles from the inn, offers year-round tours that showcase its Revolutionary War history and stunning Hudson River views. Other nearby attractions include Jones Farm, a two-minute walk away, and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, 15 minutes by car, catering to diverse traveler interests.Cromwell Manor Inn is renowned for its personalized service and serene ambiance, earning a 9.3 rating on Booking and garnering glowing reviews on TripAdvisor. Guests praise the inn's meticulously preserved interiors, which transport them back to the 1800s while offering modern amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioned rooms, and spa baths in select suites.“Staying at Cromwell Manor Inn felt like stepping into a historical novel. The staff's recommendations for local attractions made our trip unforgettable,” said a recent guest on Tripadvisor. The inn's grounds, featuring a historic sycamore tree, are a popular venue for weddings and corporate retreats, accommodating up to 100 guests.The inn's commitment to guest satisfaction is evident in its tailored offerings. An à la carte breakfast, featuring locally sourced ingredients such as fresh juices and Irish soda bread, is served daily in a sunlit dining room with stunning mountain views. Guests can also enjoy the inn's pet-friendly policy, with select rooms accommodating small dogs for a seamless family getaway.“Cromwell Manor Inn is a cornerstone of Hudson Valley hospitality, offering a gateway to the region's cultural and natural treasures,” said Amanda Dana, President of Hudson Valley Tourism.Cromwell Manor Inn caters to travelers seeking a convenient yet luxurious base for exploring the Hudson Valley. The inn addresses the challenge of finding accommodations that strike a balance between proximity to attractions and a cozy, personalized experience. Key benefits include:- Prime Location: Five minutes from Storm King Art Center and five miles from West Point Military Academy, with easy access to Jones Farm and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.- Historical Charm: Housed in a 1820 mansion and 1764 cottage, offering a unique blend of history and modern comfort.- Personalized Service: Our attentive staff provides tailored recommendations for local dining and activities, enhancing the guest experience.- Versatile Accommodations: Ideal for romantic getaways, family vacations, weddings, and corporate retreats, with rooms ranging from cozy doubles to spacious suites.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn is a historic bed and breakfast located at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall on Hudson, NY, recognized as one of New York State's top 10 inns. Established in a 1820 Greek Revival mansion and a 1764 Colonial cottage, the inn offers 13 guest rooms, personalized service, and proximity to Hudson Valley attractions like Storm King Art Center and West Point Military Academy. Since opening, it has welcomed guests seeking romantic getaways, family vacations, and memorable events.

