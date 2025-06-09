Verisilicon's Ultra-Low Energy NPU Provides Over 40 TOPS For On-Device LLM Inference In Mobile Applications
Built on a highly configurable and scalable architecture, VeriSilicon's ultra-low energy NPU IP supports mixed-precision computation, advanced sparsity optimization, and parallel processing. Its design incorporates efficient memory management and sparsity-aware acceleration, which reduce computational overhead and latency, ensuring smooth and responsive AI processing. It supports hundreds of AI algorithms including AI-NR and AI-SR, and leading AI models such as Stable Diffusion and LLaMA-7B. Moreover, it can be seamlessly integrated with VeriSilicon's other processing IPs to enable heterogeneous computing, empowering SoC designers to develop comprehensive AI solutions that meet diverse application needs.
VeriSilicon's ultra-low energy NPU IP also supports popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow Lite, ONNX, and PyTorch, thereby accelerating deployment and simplifying integration for customers across various AI use cases.
“Mobile devices, such as smartphones, are evolving into personal AI servers. With the rapid advancement of AIGC and multi-modal LLM technologies, the demand for AI computing is growing exponentially and becoming a key differentiator in mobile products,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the IP Division at VeriSilicon.“One of the most critical challenges in supporting such high AI computing workloads is energy consumption control. VeriSilicon has been continuously investing in ultra-low energy NPU development for AI phones and AI PCs. Through close collaboration with leading SoC partners, we are excited to see that our technology has been realized in silicon for next-generation AI phones and AI PCs.”
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit:
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment