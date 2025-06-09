“A Dream Of Light And Shadow, A Future Shaped By Voices” The 16Th China Children's Film Dubbing Promotion And Exhibition Event Officially Kicks Off

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) - Online and Offline Integration, A National Voice Feast for Youngsters

To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the 130th anniversary of world cinema, and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema, the 16th China Children's Film Dubbing Promotion and Exhibition officially kicked off recently. This event aims to fully leverage the role of film in cultural exchange to promote the deep integration of international and domestic cultures. Guided by the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Committee and the Office of the China National Committee for the Wellbeing of the Next Generation, it is jointly organized by the China National Film Museum, the China Film Association, the China Children's Film Association, and the China Film Foundation.







Experience the Charm of Light and Shadow through the Art of Dubbing

This event, centered around the theme“A Dream of Light and Shadow, A Future Shaped by Voices,” targets young people aged 7 to 16 and adheres to the mission of“fostering children's growth, inspiring their minds, enriching their lives, and promoting children's cinema.” Through the engaging format of“film dubbing”, which is widely loved by young people, the event features a variety of cultural exchange activities, including film lectures, themed promotions, dubbing challenges, film journeys, and talent showcases. Integrating both online and offline modes, it reaches over 20 provinces and cities across China, as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, and extends to countries such as France, Germany, and Russia. The goal is to provide a professional and diverse platform for young people to showcase their talents and engage in cultural exchanges.

Here, children will use their vibrant voices to express emotions and bring classics to life, fostering cultural confidence through the inspiration of film art. By participating, they will become inheritors and promoters of Chinese outstanding culture, gaining a unique and enriching growth experience in the world of sound.

Provide an Immersive Dubbing Experience with Selected Classic Films

Using selected classic domestic films as dubbing material and voice as the medium, this event weaves together historical memories, cultural context, and contemporary imagination. This event features selected clips such as The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death and My People, My Country, aiming to pass on the red legacy and nurture a strong sense of patriotism. It also celebrates China's rich traditional culture, featuring clips from Ne Zha, Chang An, Jiang Zi Ya, and others, using sound and rhythm to evoke Eastern aesthetics and emphasize the modern relevance of cultural heritage. Additionally, animated films like McDull: Me & My Mum and Boonie Bears: Back to Earth are selected to convey warmth and reflect on growth through playful, child-friendly narratives. Sci-fi classics like The Wandering Earth are also included, inspiring children to spark their imagination and explore the world of science fiction through sound creation.

Dubbing Unites the World for a Journey of Light and Shadow

Since the event was announced, enthusiasm to participate has quickly spread across China and abroad. Educational institutions, including middle and primary schools, youth centers, and other community organizations, have actively embraced the event, embedding it into the fabric of campus culture and quality educational programs. The event has extended its reach into regions including Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Sichuan-Shaanxi-Chongqing, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as into ethnic areas like Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Yunnan. It also spans both sides of the Taiwan Strait and extends to several countries overseas. By leveraging the“film dubbing” format, the event not only fosters the inheritance and innovation of film culture but also enables young people to immerse themselves in the charm of Chinese culture through the art of light and shadow. Young film enthusiasts from across the country will also have the opportunity to explore dubbing in ethnic languages and through creative parent-child collaborations, showcasing the charm of multiculturalism and their creativity!

From Season to Season, Embark on a Dream- chasing Journey

From midsummer to early winter, this event runs throughout the year, providing young film enthusiasts with an immersive dubbing experience and a platform for growth through four interconnected stages.

Science Popularization: Unveiling the“ Dubbing ” Magic Behind the Scenes of Film

From May to July, the event will focus on film dubbing experiences and science popularization. Children will be guided to explore the world of film through themed promotions and film tours, supplemented by online and offline lectures and short videos to enhance knowledge communication.

Dubbing Challenge: Join ing Us Across Multiple Locations and Making Your Voice Heard

From May to August, dubbing competitions will take place both locally and internationally, encouraging young participants to put their dubbing skills into practice and further improve their abilities.

Film Journey: An Immersive Celebration of Light and Shadow

From July to August, the“Film Journey” summer camp will be held, offering children an immersive experience of cinema culture through activities such as museum explorations and the final dubbing competition.

Talent Showcase: Witnessing the Growth of Dubbing P rofessionals

From September to December, exceptional dubbing works will be showcased in a centralized manner, highlighting both the performers' talent and the outcomes of their training. This will offer a platform for children to showcase their skills, promote the growth of future dubbing professionals, and bring the event to a successful conclusion.

Come Join Us !

Registration Time:

Dubbing Challenge Registration: May 20, 2025 – July 5, 2025

Registration Method s :

This event offers both online and offline participation options. Children can follow the WeChat Official Account“Xiao Ying Mi Ai Pei Yin” and the“News” section on the China National Film Museum's WeChat Official Account for updates. Additionally, they can register through offline institutions to participate.

We warmly invite you to bring classics to life with your voice, making every dubbing experience a unique mark of your growth! Outstanding participants will have the opportunity to connect with dubbing enthusiasts nationwide and receive feedback from industry experts, helping their voice dreams shine!