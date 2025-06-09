403
Qatar To Face Uzbekistan In World Cup Qualifiers Tuesday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will face Uzbekistan on Tuesday in the final Group A match of the third phase of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The encounter will kick off at 4:45 Doha local time at the 34,000-capacity Bunyodkor Stadium in the capital, Tashkent.
Qatar, currently fourth in the group standings with 13 points, have already secured a spot in the Asian play-off alongside the UAE.
Uzbekistan secured their first-ever world cup qualification along with the group leaders Iran.
