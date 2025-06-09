Riverbed Named A Leader In 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Digital Employee Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced that the Company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) tools for the second year in a row. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the Company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, in the newly published Magic Quadrant dated May 26, 2025.

Over the past year, Riverbed has delivered an unmatched level of innovation to the DEX market. The Company has introduced 18 new products and major enhancements that directly target DEX teams, setting a new standard for digital experience management. Among the innovations delivered include: Aternity Mobile, the industry's first DEX for enterprise-owned mobile devices; IQ Assist, Generative AI that delivers instant, context-rich insights that surfaces root cause graphically and suggests remediations; and Riverbed Aternity for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi making the Company the only DEX vendor to support visibility and management of Intel Thunderbolt connected peripherals and Wi-Fi performance. Riverbed remains committed to rapid product development and raising the bar for the industry.

"Riverbed has developed a differentiated, future-ready solution that is advancing the DEX market and has set us apart from others in the category. From enabling AI-driven automation with real-time, full-fidelity data to addressing agent fatigue and supporting mobile workforce enablement, Riverbed has set a new bar in the industry," said Jim Gargan, CMO of Riverbed. "To be named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Tools, we believe validates our forward-thinking strategy and vision."

Riverbed - The Only Vendor to be recognized in both DEX and DEM Magic Quadrant Reports

Riverbed is the only vendor to have been recognized in Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management (DEX) Tools for the second consecutive year as well as the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), which we believe underscores Riverbed's commitment to delivering seamless digital experiences across all user segments.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Tools report, please visit: .

Gartner Report: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Tools (DEX), Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Lina Al Dana, 26 May 2025.

