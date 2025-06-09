Sanctioning The Los Chapitos Faction Of The Sinaloa Cartel And Its Mazatlan Network

The United States is committed to disrupting the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl, a leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, as well as associated violence. Today, the United States is sanctioning Los Chapitos, a powerful faction of the Mexico-based Sinaloa cartel, along with its two fugitive leaders, Archivaldo Iván Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, who are sons of the incarcerated Sinaloa Cartel leader known as “El Chapo.” Los Chapitos is at the forefront of trafficking fentanyl into the United States. Both Iván and Alfredo are designated as targets under the Narcotics Rewards Program with reward offers up to $10 million each for information leading to their arrests and/or convictions.