RTX's Collins Aerospace Expands Aircraft Electrification Capabilities In Europe

Company opens new engineering center of excellence in the UK and an aerostructures production line in France

PARIS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, expanded its aircraft electrification capabilities with the introduction of a new engineering center of excellence in Wolverhampton, UK, and a new electric thrust reverser actuation systems (elecTRASTM) production line in Colomiers, France. The Wolverhampton center focuses on developing next-generation electric thrust reverser actuation systems for commercial aircraft, featuring state-of-the-art design and test capabilities, and the Colomiers facility will handle the final assembly of these advanced electric systems, enhancing production efficiency and capacity.

By switching from traditional hydraulic-powered thrust reverser actuation systems to elecTRAS, Collins can design nacelle systems that are easier for customers to install and maintain, while also reducing aircraft system weight by 15-20%. This improves fuel efficiency and operational performance. Collins currently supplies the elecTRAS on the Airbus A350 family. As part of an aircraft's nacelle system, thrust reversers redirect thrust from the plane's engines to help it slow down upon landing.

The final assembly of the system in Colomiers will increase Collins' nacelle integration capacity and enhance customer proximity. Collectively, these efforts will strengthen Collins' aircraft electrification capabilities to support its global customer base.

"With decades of experience in nacelles, thrust reversers, and aircraft electrification, Collins' elecTRAS center of excellence and production line will bring together expertise from across the company to deliver new, innovative solutions for our customers and future platforms," said Ajay Mahajan, president of Aerostructures at Collins Aerospace. "Building on in-service learning and experience, our dedicated investment to enable aircraft electrification technologies for the next-generation nacelle and elecTRAS will make future aircraft easier to maintain and operationally efficient."

The new Wolverhampton site will serve as the engineering design center for elecTRAS, collaborating closely with Collins' Aerostructures headquarters in Chula Vista, California and other global engineering centers. It will also collaborate with Collins' electronic controls and motor systems center of excellence in Solihull, UK.

With more than 600 A350XWB aircraft in service at the end of 2024 and continued production into the next decade, Collins' latest generation elecTRAS has accrued approximately 11 million flight hours and 1.8 million flight cycles of in-service operational experience.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

