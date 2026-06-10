Union Cabinet Passes Resolution Lauding PM Modi For Becoming India's Longest-Serving PM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister to serve consecutive terms.

The Cabinet members congratulated the Prime Minister with a standing ovation to honour him on the historic milestone.

PM Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government. He crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister.

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history. He has served from his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.

The PM Modi-led government's era has also been marked by a series of high-profile infrastructure and nation-building projects, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a crucial meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to witness the participation of Prime Minister Modi, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, as well as leaders of the alliance's constituent parties.

According to sources, the NDA is likely to adopt a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi on achieving the historic milestone of surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will attend the event along with other prominent NDA leaders.

The meeting is being organised to commemorate the NDA government's 12th year in office and is expected to focus on the alliance's achievements, future policy priorities, and political roadmap. Key discussions are likely to revolve around governance initiatives, development programmes, and preparations for upcoming electoral challenges.