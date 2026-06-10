'PM Modi's Tenure Will Be Remembered For Service To Nation, Poor', BJP Leaders Hail Historic Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Union ministers, BJP MPs and party leaders on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, describing the achievement as a reflection of public trust, transformative governance and dedicated service to the nation.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Prime Minister Modi's legacy would be defined not only by the length of his tenure but also by his contribution to the welfare of the poor and national development.

“In the pages of history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered not only as the longest-serving Prime Minister, but also for his long-standing service to the nation and the poor. He has served the poor and the country, more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty during his term,” Singh said.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal credited PM Modi's leadership for driving major national campaigns, particularly the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi became Prime Minister with the blessing of people. From the ramparts of the Lal Qila, he spoke about the Swachh Bharat Mission. Today when we look back, this campaign has been very successful,” Meghwal said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said PM Modi had surpassed the record of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and set the country on a path of accelerated development.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister with a tenure of 4,398 days. The Prime Minister has initiated a journey of development for the country and is expected to take it to new heights,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra termed the milestone a moment of pride for the nation.

“It is a matter of great privilege for all of us that today PM Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru. Across the country, 140 crore people are praying to their respective deities for the Prime Minister's long life, good health, and a continued dedicated life of service,” Malhotra said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma credited the Narendra Modi government for India's growing global standing.

“The credit for this transformation is attributed to the Modi administration and his leadership. It is said that India is now in a position to respond confidently to any country in the world,” he remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said prayers were being offered across the country to mark the occasion.

“The country is extending heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prayers are being offered for him in temples across the nation, with priests performing rituals and chanting mantras for his long life and good health,” Tiwari said.

Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal described PM Modi as one of the world's most popular leaders and said his achievements had enhanced India's global stature.

“The world's most popular leader, India's most successful Prime Minister, has completed an extraordinary 12-year tenure. India's name is echoing across the world, and the entire nation feels proud that our leader, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has broken all records,” he said.

Notably, PM Modi crossed the milestone of 4,399 days in office on Wednesday, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record as the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. Having first assumed office in 2014, PM Modi secured successive mandates in 2019 and 2024, making him the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive Lok Sabha elections and complete more than 12 uninterrupted years in office.