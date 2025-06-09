NESCAFÉ® REDEFINES CLASSIC SUMMER DRINK WITH ESPRESSO LEMONADE HACK

At the core of this unexpected summer drink combo is the bold flavor of NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate Black, made with deliciously smooth 100% Arabica beans. Paired with the refreshing tartness from SWOON® Classic Lemonade, the result is a perfect adult spin on your childhood lemonade stand – all in a matter of seconds! It's a simple yet flavorful combo that's equal parts nostalgic and new, delivering café-level flavor without leaving your home. Whether you're looking to cool down, perk up or just try something totally different, this Espresso Lemonade recipe from NESCAFÉ is the go-to summer hack.

"We're always looking for fresh, unexpected ways to tap into trends that capture Gen Z's attention. Whether it's the latest espresso hack or customizing espresso-based drinks to fit every unique taste, it's our commitment to stay at the forefront of innovation," shared Felipe Acosta, NESCAFÉ Senior Brand Marketing Manager. "Our new, limited-time Espresso Lemonade kit, created in collaboration with SWOON®, is the perfect example of this approach – delivering consumers the ingredients for a bold, refreshing combo that makes the summer season even sweeter. We're eager to continue pushing boundaries, offering espresso lovers more ways to hack their iced espresso drinks both this summer and in the future."

The kits are only available on a first-come, first-serve basis via three drops at nescafe/NEClemonade at noon ET on June 13, June 20 and June 27, 2025, while supplies last. For more information on rules and how to get yours, visit nescafe/NEClemonade .

Can't get your hands on this limited-edition offer? Anyone can easily hack their espresso at home! All it takes is 2 tablespoons of NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate Black mixed with a 12 oz. (1 can) SWOON® Classic Lemonade in a glass with ice and stir.

For more espresso hacking at home – from café-style iced espressos to refreshing mocktails –NESCAFÉ has you covered and can turn any beverage into a bold, new experience in seconds. Visit nescafe/us/recipes for more inspiration and don't forget to share your unique hacks on social using #nescafecoldhacks.

To keep up with the latest brand news, follow NESCAFÉ on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and X , or visit the brand's website at nescafe/us/ .

NESTLÉ® NESCAFÉ® Espresso Lemonade

Begins 6/13/25 at 12:00:00 PM (ET) through 11:59:59 PM (ET) AND on 6/20/25 beginning 12:00:00 PM (ET) through 11:59:59 PM (ET) AND on 6/27/25 beginning 12:00:00 PM (ET) through 11:59:59 PM (ET) ("Offer Period") or while supplies last each day, whichever occurs first. Each day during the Offer Period at 12:00:00 PM (ET) or immediately after, Sponsor will give away a reward to the first 35 participants (on 6/13 and 6/20) and to the first 30 participants (on 6/27) to complete their submission (100) rewards total for the Offer Period. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of participation (19+ for AL & NE, 21+ for MS). For details on how to participate and for complete terms and conditions, go to . Subject to complete terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Starbucks Coffee at Home and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland - the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa .