Health-E Commerce® Expands Telehealth Offerings With Lifemdtm To Provide Sleep Treatments Via FSA Store® And HSA Store®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The arrangement allows new customers who shop at FSA Store or HSA Store to receive 50% off prescription sleep medications from LifeMD, with no in-person appointments required. Following a free virtual consultation, approved patients can have non-addictive, physician-prescribed treatments discreetly delivered to their door, making it easier than ever to address sleep concerns with clinically backed solutions.

"The connection between sleep and our overall physical and mental health is undeniable, and poor sleep can even impact our productivity at work and our overall quality of life," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "The expansion of our telehealth collaboration with LifeMD gives consumers more options for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders and improving sleep health, while saving money by using tax-free FSA- and HSA-eligible services. We're proud to simplify access to care for millions of Americans and to maximize their healthcare dollars."

Many individuals who experience poor sleep rely on over-the-counter remedies that may not be effective for persistent insomnia or sleep disruptions. Fortunately, LifeMD's prescription sleep solutions are designed to address the root causes of poor sleep with medications that target sleep onset, duration, and quality, including Ramelteon, Doxepin, and Trazodone. Eligibility for prescription treatments is determined by a licensed LifeMD physician and backed by LifeMD's 4.9-star patient satisfaction rating .

"We're proud to expand our telehealth collaboration with Health-E Commerce to give individuals and families who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs access to clinical support to improve sleep health and their overall quality of life," said Nicholas Alvarez, co-founder and chief acquisition & growth officer at LifeMD. "Everyone deserves access to quality medical care that is convenient and affordable, and by collaborating with FSA Store and HSA Store, we are able to effectively extend the reach of our services to individuals and families across the country."

LifeMD's sleep solutions are now available at FSAstore and HSAstore, alongside other telehealth services for home sleep apnea testing, CPAP devices and supplies, CPAP alternatives, and more. This launch reinforces Health-E Commerce's mission to make tax-free healthcare dollars work harder for the more than 70 million Americans enrolled in pre-tax health accounts. To learn more or access eligible sleep health services and products, visit FSAstore or HSAstore .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Stor , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new product and telehealth categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About LifeMD

LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD .

SOURCE Health-E Commerce