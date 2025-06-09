403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 9.6.2025
|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 9.6.2025
|Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 9.6.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|9.6.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SIILI
|Amount
|1 100
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,4000
|EUR
|Total cost
|7 040,00
|EUR
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 7 198 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.6.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|Further information:
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|Email: ...
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
Attachment
-
SIILI 9.6.2025 Trades
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment