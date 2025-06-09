Washington County, NY Sheriff's Office First In The Nation To Provide Sheriff Rxtm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Many people, including those with full-time jobs, often struggle to cover deductibles and copays for prescription drugs, even with insurance. That is why BI2 Technologies partnered with SingleCareto create Sheriff Rx. Although employees and their families may already have prescription drug coverage under their insurance plans, Sheriff RxTM will often provide a lower cost on prescription drugs.

With Sheriff RxTM, individuals who work for Washington County and its Sheriff's Office and Sheriffs' Offices across the country, will be able to use the Sheriff Rx prescription discount card to save up to 80 percent on prescription drugs. Sheriff Rx is available to use at over 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger and Albertsons, and there is no cost to Washington County employees. To use the Sheriff RxTM program, Sheriff and County employees simply need to input their local zip code to find the best prices on medications from their local pharmacies.

"BI2 Technologies, the leader in iris recognition amongst Sheriffs across the country sees Sheriff RxTM as another tool to partner with Sheriffs across America. We believe offering Sheriff RxTM is simply the right thing to do for the nations Sheriffs and their county employees," said BI2 Technologies Chief Relationship Officer John Leonard.

Support Our SheriffsTM Executive Director Mark Lamb praised the Sheriff Rx program stating, "As we work to support the Sheriffs' Offices across the nation, it is crucial that every employee and their family have access to affordable medications and are empowered to take control of their health. I applaud Sheriff Jeff Murphy and Chair Robert Henke at Washington County, for being the first in the nation to implement Sheriff RxTM."

Chair Henke stated, "Sheriff Rx will not only save our County employees a significant amount of money on prescriptions, it will also save the County money because it is not a claim against the insurance coverage provided by the County".

Sheriff Murphy added, "I know our people would rather save money up front and put the savings in their pocket to use for other things needed by their families."

