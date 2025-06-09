The World's First Literacy-Themed Gas Stations Launch A Summer Reading Adventure For Kids

The Roux Logo

- Lavaille Lavette, Partner at The Roux, Writer, Producer, DirectorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, The Roux Gas Stations & Convenience Stores-the world's first-ever literacy-themed fueling stations-is igniting imaginations and fueling futures with the Roopster Roux Sports Summer Reading Program ! From June 12 through August 31, 2025, kids in Grades 1 through 6 are invited to read, rate, and WIN in a reading challenge that's as action-packed as their favorite sports!Whether it's slam dunks, touchdowns, home runs, or epic teamwork, young readers can dive into any sports-themed book and track their progress in the official Roopster Roux Summer Reading Journal. It's a summer of stories, stars, and surprises!How to Join the Challenge:1.Read 8 sports-related books between June 12 and August 31, 2025.2.Record the title, author, a short summary, and your star rating.(⭐️1 = Dislike, ⭐️3 = Good, ⭐️5 = Excellent).3.Get a parent or guardian's signature on your completed journal.4.Bring it to a participating Roux location to claim your rewards!All kids who complete the challenge will receive:.A FREE Slushie..A Roopster Roux Collectible Wristband..Entry into a drawing to win one of three Tablet Computers..A one-time 10% Off Gas Discount Certificate for their parent or guardian.Why It Matters:“This program isn't just about reading-it's about confidence, creativity, and making the gas station a destination for discovery.”- Mohammed Abdallah, Partner at The Roux“The Roux is proud to bring books, fun, and opportunity to every neighborhood we serve.”- Naser Odeh, Partner at The Roux“The Roux Gas Stations and Convenience Stores celebrate learning in spaces where kids least expect it-and that's the magic. The Roux, believes every child deserves the chance to dream big, and it starts with reading.”- Lavaille Lavette , Partner at The Roux, Producer, Author, and EducatorKey Dates:.Program Launch: June 12, 2025.Final Day to Submit Journal: August 31, 2025.Prize Drawing Notification: September 29, 2025Get Started:Visit or to:.Explore suggested sports book titles..Find participating gas station locations..Learn more about Roopster Roux and our literacy mission.MEDIA CONTACT:

