Urvenue And Opentable Expand Integration To Unlock Access To Premium Restaurant Reservations For Hotel Guests

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on their successful 2021 integration – which unified dining reservations with resort activities – this expanded collaboration gives hotels the ability to offer guests, both those that are already on-property and with upcoming stays, priority access to premium OpenTable reservations directly through UrVenue's Itinerary Builder as part of the pre-arrival journey. Guests can secure exclusive, high-demand restaurant bookings and curated dining events in advance, while hotel staff can also manage reservations on their behalf through UrVenue's Experience Center, ensuring seamless, personalized service.

Luxury hotels, resorts and casinos, as well as several leading lifestyle hospitality groups are among the first to implement the expanded integration, enhancing the guest experience and creating new value for their properties.

Connecting UrVenue and OpenTable is quick and seamless. UrVenue is currently available on the OpenTable for Restaurants Integrations Marketplace , allowing resorts to easily activate the integration directly via the marketplace tile. This streamlined connection simplifies setup, enables self-onboarding, and allows properties to go live faster.

"This expanded partnership gives hotels unprecedented control over how they prioritize and deliver premium dining access to their in-house guests, enhancing the overall value they bring to the stay experience," said Tracee Nalewak, Chief Growth Officer of UrVenue.

"Our expanded partnership is all about helping hoteliers enhance the dining experience for hotel guests, giving them privileged access to premium reservations, while making it seamless for staff to manage it all and deliver personalized hospitality," said Amy Wei, Chief Operating Officer of OpenTable.

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a leading hospitality technology company offering SaaS-based solutions to sell and manage experiences across entertainment venues and resorts. Its flagship Venue Management System (VMS) powers operations for nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, and special events, while its Property Experience Management System (PXMS), now branded as UrResort, serves hotels, all-inclusives, and integrated resort casinos. Since 2011, UrVenue has been trusted by top brands including Caesars Entertainment, Fairmont Banff Springs, MGM Resorts, Club Med, Wynn Resorts, and Zouk Group.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKNG ), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

