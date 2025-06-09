The Human Takes Center Stage As Worker Confidence Rises In The Age Of AI: Manpowergroup At Vivatech 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to ManpowerGroup's latest research on AI in the workplace , 85% of employers now use AI in hiring processes, but most recognize its limitations. One-third (33%) say AI can't replicate ethical judgment, while 31% cite customer service as uniquely human. Yet the research reveals a nuance that while AI won't replace people, people who can leverage AI will have more value than people who don't. These findings underscore a growing consensus toward AI as a tool for augmentation, not replacement.

And workers agree. Despite rising uncertainty, ManpowerGroup's forthcoming Global Talent Barometer 2025, Vol. 1 shows worker confidence has climbed two percentage points since 2024-driven by increased access to career development and a growing belief in their ability to adapt. It signals that in an AI-powered world, human adaptability remains our most valuable asset.

"The data makes one thing clear: success with AI isn't about replacing people, it's about unlocking what makes us uniquely human," says Riccardo Barberis, ManpowerGroup Regional President of Northern Europe & France. "The organizations leading the way understand the power of what people can bring to work; ethical judgment, creativity, empathy, and strategic thinking. At VivaTech, Europe's largest startup and tech event, we're excited to share insights on why a 'Humans First, Digital Always' mindset will define success in the AI age."

Featured ManpowerGroup Events at VivaTech:



Wednesday, June 11 | 1:55 PM - 2:25 PM Central European Time (CET)

" The Human Algorithm: Leading Work and Talent in the AI Age "

ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising joins Maud Alvarez-Pereyre , HR Director at LVMH, to explore the macro implications of AI on the future of work. The session will dissect how AI is redefining the skills ecosystem, strategic imperatives for talent acquisition and development, and the broader societal impact on employment and economic growth. Leaders will discuss the critical pivots organizations must make in their talent strategies to maintain competitiveness and how to cultivate a culture of human adaptability that thrives alongside AI.



Thursday, June 12 | 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM CET

" What Comes After ESG? Rethinking Responsibility, Results and Relevance "

ManpowerGroup Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer Ruth Harper joins Kat Borlongan (European Innovation Council), Chris French (NatureMetrics), and Mathieu Wallich-Petit (KPMG France) to explore the future of responsible business. The conversation will move beyond ESG compliance to examine how organizations can drive measurable, meaningful impact-and what this shift means for leadership, innovation, and long-term value creation.

Friday, June 13 | 2:50 PM – 3:35 PM CET

" Is the Labor Market Keeping Up? Tackling Today's Economic Demands "

ManpowerGroup Regional President of Northern Europe & France Riccardo Barberis joins Tamara Basic Vasiljev (LinkedIn), Niall Firth (MIT Technology Review), and Claire Lebarz (Malt) to explore whether the labor market is evolving fast enough to keep pace with today's dynamic economy. The panel will examine the roots of the persistent mismatch between job seekers and open roles, how career paths are being redefined, and which strategies are helping businesses and workers build greater resilience in a fast-changing world.

At the ManpowerGroup Booth

In addition to the main stage sessions, ManpowerGroup will host exclusive conversations at their VivaTech booth, including intimate "Table Talks" led by Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic , Chief Innovation Officer and author of "I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique." These card-game-inspired discussions for 4-6 senior leaders will explore the real challenges and opportunities in human-AI collaboration.

The booth will also feature a live CIO panel discussion on Wednesday, June 11 at 10:15 AM CET presenting insights from ManpowerGroup's 2025 CIO Outlook research, with industry peers sharing their perspectives on navigating AI transformation in the enterprise.

AI, Tech, & #huManpower: Startup Challenge Results

ManpowerGroup will also showcase the results of its 2025 VivaTech Startup Challenge, "AI, Tech & #huManpower: Redefining the Future of Work ." From 137 global applicants, five innovative startups were selected as finalists for their bold, scalable technologies that support ManpowerGroup's vision of using AI to enhance, rather than replace, the human experience at work:

The 2025 Finalists:



Coachello – AI-driven career mapping that assesses long-term employability, identifies skill gaps, and delivers personalized coaching including avatar role-plays for interview practice

Hippolyte – Disruptive recruitment platform combining advanced AI with proprietary LLM technology to identify and engage top talent via social media while elevating employer branding through immersive campaigns

Hunel – Smart candidate re-routing system that integrates with ATS and CRM platforms to turn missed matches into successful placements, maximizing recruiter productivity

Popp – AI-native recruitment assistant that automates routine hiring tasks across the entire funnel, freeing recruiters to focus on strategic work and building meaningful candidate relationships Workait – Marketplace of autonomous AI workers customizable across 70+ psychological traits, capable of performing complex tasks in customer service, data analysis, and marketing to scale expertise 24/7

The finalists will present their solutions live on Wednesday, June 11, from 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM CET , with one selected to collaborate on a proof of concept within a ManpowerGroup market.

For more information about ManpowerGroup at VivaTech 2025, visit:

