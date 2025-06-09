Giant Smartphone Sculptures Pop Up Around Miami-Dade County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Comcast Business collaborates with top Miami artists to showcase mobile solutions through larger-than-life art

MIAMI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that blends creativity and technology , Comcast Business today announced a unique new collaboration in Miami-Dade County. Partnering with four prominent Miami-based artists, Comcast Business has introduced a series of nine-foot-tall smartphone statues in four communities across the county. This initiative is designed to spotlight the crucial role of mobile technologies in today's business market while celebrating Miami's vibrant arts scene. Each larger-than-life art piece is uniquely designed to reflect the culture, energy and entrepreneurial spirit of the Magic City.

Comcast Business has introduced a series of nine-foot-tall smartphone statues in Miami-Dade County

Comcast Business has introduced a series of nine-foot-tall smartphone statues in Miami-Dade County.

The sculptures are now on display at four high-traffic locations:



Miami International Mall – Artwork by Brian Butler (IG: @upperhandart)

The Shops at Midtown – Artwork by Abstrk (IG: @abstrk)

Shops at Merrick Park – Artwork by Jose Mertz (IG: @josemertz) Wynwood Marketplace – Artwork by Atomik (IG: @atomiko)

Each sculpture serves as a bold visual tribute to how mobile solutions help small businesses stay agile, competitive, and connected in today's fast-paced world.

"Miami is home to some of the most creative, skilled and talented artists in the country. We're proud to partner with four of them to celebrate the intersection of art and technology," said Rich Rollins, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast's Florida Region. "We invite the community to explore these beautiful pieces – and while you're there, enter for a chance to win a $15,000 grand prize for your business. It's a celebration of connectivity, creativity and community."

The smartphone sculptures will remain in place until the end of June.

Meet the Artists:

Abstrk

Enrique Mastrapa Jr, known as Abstrk. He's a self-taught, multidisciplinary Cuban American artist from Miami. His work spans digital art, murals, gallery installations, and product design. His style blends graffiti, pop culture, and traditional fine art.

"The creatives in my city have always been the driving force behind its unique identity and the cultural nostalgia that sets Miami apart from anywhere else in the country," Mastrapa Jr. said.

Atomik

Atomik describes himself as a 100 percent Miami artist, whose work has been across six continents. Trained in graphic design, he emerged from the city's 1980s graffiti scene and is best known for his iconic orange character - a tribute to the demolished Miami Orange Bowl. His work spans canvas and found objects like street signs and paper.

Brian Butler

Brian Butler is a creative mind. He's always drawing, painting murals, or spearheading a creative rally. His work centers around the chemistry of what makes a place unique. Drawing strangers and the culture glue that bonds them is his inspiration.

"Along Miami's coast, there's a vibrant ecosystem of sea life. We all know it's there, but the great majority of residents never interact with it," Butler said. "The same is true for Miami artists. Our creative fingerprints are all over the city, but largely the artists themselves remain hidden. This work illuminates one of those ecosystems, by capturing the diverse and eccentric species found in our nearby waters."

Jose Mertz

Jose Mertz is a contemporary visual artist and designer known for blending graphic design, illustration and street art. His work explores themes of cultural identity, personal exploration and spirituality. He often features surreal compositions and abstract figures.

"Miami is more than a city. It's a creative force," Mertz said. "The art, the colors, the murals -they've shaped global trends and inspired artists across disciplines. From visual art to music to performance, this place has become a magnet for innovation and expression. There's truly nowhere else like it."

Win $15,000 – Scan the QR Code at the Mobile Statue to Enter the Sweepstakes

Eligible participants in Miami-Dade County can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $15,000 for their business. Simply scan the QR code on any sculpture or visit . The winner will be announced the week of July 7, 2025.

"We love being a part of the business community in Miami-Dade County. Whether large or small, we're here to support all businesses and help them grow," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast's Florida Region. "We hope the community will take some time to visit one of these amazing creations and see them up close. Thank you to the incredible artists who chose to partner with Comcast Business to make this possible."

*No Purchase Necessary; void where prohibited. Ends June 29, 2025. Rules:

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow @ComcastBusiness on social media networks at .

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA ) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.

Media Contacts:

Diego Osorio

[email protected]



SOURCE Comcast

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED