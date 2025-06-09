Meet The Keurig® K-Mini Matetm Brewer: The Tiny Brewer That's Big On Taste

Now available exclusively at Target, Keurig's smallest brewer ever delivers all of the convenience, quality and flavor in a compact size, at only 4- inches-wide

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig, the best-selling single-serve coffee brewing system, today announced the launch of its smallest brewer yet: the K-Mini MateTM Brewer. At a time when every dollar and every inch of counter space matters, this 4-inch-wide brewer delivers Keurig's signature convenience and quality in a sleek, space-saving design. Ideal for small-space dwellers, college students, and travelers alike, the K-Mini MateTM offers a portable, affordable solution that brews rich, full-flavored coffee without compromise - whether at home, on vacation, or on the go.

K-Mini MateTM Brewer in Red Rocks

K-Mini MateTM Brewer in Glamping Green

K-Mini MateTM Brewer in Matte Black

The K-Mini MateTM Brewer is launching exclusively at Target this June and will expand nationwide via Keurig and other major retailers starting this fall.

"Keurig has always been a pioneer of at-home coffee brewing," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "With the introduction of the K-Mini MateTM Brewer, we're elevating that brewing experience in our most compact, sleek format yet. We've taken the brewing experience you've come to know and love from Keurig, and made it easy to fit, store, pack or move anywhere, so you can have your perfect cup of coffee wherever life takes you."

Designed for small places, built for big taste

The K-Mini MateTM Brewer, compatible with any Keurig K-Cup® pod, is designed to fit effortlessly into a variety of compact spaces, making it ideal for small kitchens, apartments, offices, college dorms and more. But don't let its size fool you - this small but mighty brewer is equipped with the same advanced coffee-making technology found in larger machines. Featuring a one-cup removable reservoir, the K-Mini MateTM Brewer brews up to 12 ounces of rich, delicious coffee and is designed to fit travel mugs with ease.

Everyday versatility, friendly for any budget

At a time of uncertainty, this brewer delivers consistent, uncompromising quality to any place, occasion and lifestyle, while providing value savings for consumers navigating inflation and rising costs. Available in three vibrant colorways, Matte Black, Glamping Green and Red Rocks, there's a brewer to complement any personality, home aesthetic and budget.

The K-Mini MateTM Brewer is priced at $79.99 and available exclusively at Target. Customers can purchase now on Target and in stores starting June 29th.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP ) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, Snapple®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, GHOST®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 29,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED