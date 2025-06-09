Unibeam Raises $6M Seed Round To Redefine Authentication With Friction-Free Cryptographic Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unibeam, an Israeli startup revolutionizing digital identity verification, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by NFX, with participation from AnD Ventures. The company has introduced a breakthrough SIM-based authentication solution compatible with both physical SIM and eSIM. This solution eliminates passwords, codes, apps, and overall friction, replacing them with a cryptographic authentication tied to the secure chip in the SIM or eSIM card to verify a user's identity.“With AI making it alarmingly easy to impersonate people online, we're seeing a surge in digital fraud that traditional authentication methods can't handle,” said Gigi Levy-Weiss, Founding Partner at NFX.“What excites us about Unibeam is that they're not just improving authentication-they're redefining it. By anchoring identity to the eSIM/SIM and device, they've created a deterministic approach that's virtually impossible to spoof, offering a level of certainty that's urgently needed. It's a powerful new line of defense in the fight against AI-driven impersonation, especially in a world of deepfakes and digital deception.”With identity fraud on the rise, including a staggering 1,000% surge in SIM swapping incidents in the UK in 2024 alone, even government agencies are sounding the alarm. Last month, the FBI and CISA issued a joint warning urging organizations to stop using SMS-based One-Time Passwords (OTP). OTP remains the most common form of two-factor authentication, despite being vulnerable to phishing, SIM swapping, and interception attacks. Unibeam's innovation couldn't have come at a more crucial time.Deterministic, Not ProbabilisticWhile many current authentication systems rely on probabilistic models, which are not 100% accurate, often expensive, data-intensive, and imperfect, Unibeam offers a deterministic approach. By leveraging cryptographic binding to both eSIM and SIM identifiers alongside device-level signals, Unibeam ensures precise user verification without guesswork. This method utilizes identifiers already embedded in every phone, such as eSIM/SIM ID, device ID, and phone number, generating a unique cryptography key for each user.The result: no passwords, no codes, and no downloads. Just a seamless tap to confirm identity.Built for Any Device, AnywhereUnibeam's technology operates across all handsets, from smartphones to feature phones, and any mobile operating system. It's API-based, fully SaaS, and offers near-universal coverage thanks to eSIM capabilities. This enables the company to authenticate not just users but also connected devices, with applications in login, multi-factor authentication (MFA), transaction approval, and IoT security to distinguish bots from real users.AI Fraud Resistance Built In“The best security doesn't just block threats; it gets out of the user's way,” said Ran Ben-David, Founder and CEO.“We've built Unibeam to be invisible to the user and invulnerable to attackers. There's no app to download, no password to remember, no code to enter. Just instant, deterministic identity confirmation, even on the most basic phones or connected devices. That's what the future of authentication should feel like: effortless and airtight.”As enterprises race to modernize their digital security, Unibeam offers a compelling alternative: one that promises security without trade-offs and scale without friction.Experienced Leadership and Global BackingUnibeam was founded by Ran Ben-David, a seasoned entrepreneur with deep roots in mobile technology. He was later joined by CTO Steve Harkins, a SIM technology expert, and a growing team of technologists and go-to-market leaders. The company's advisory board includes telecom heavyweights like Amos Genish (former CEO of TIM, Vivo, and Telecom India), Stéphane Richard (former CEO and Chairman of Orange Global), and Michel Combes (CEO of SoftBank International and former CEO of Vodafone Europe and Alcatel-Lucent).With the authentication market projected to reach $41.29 billion by 2030, and the rise of AI making impersonation easier than ever, Unibeam is uniquely positioned to become the new standard in digital trust.About UnibeamUnibeam is pioneering friction-free, cryptographic authentication to eliminate fraud and simplify digital identity. Built on SIM and eSIM-level security, Unibeam delivers deterministic, API-based authentication that works across any device, mobile network, or operating system, without apps or passwords.

