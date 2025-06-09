Masterclass Announces The Dealmaker's Mindset With CEO & Super Agent Rich Paul

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this class, Paul takes members inside his negotiation strategy from the early days of selling jerseys out of his car to representing the most famous names in sports. Members will learn the tactics he used to make LeBron James the highest-paid player in the NBA and guide Draymond Green through one of the defining negotiations of his career. Featuring insights from longtime collaborator Bob Myers, former general manager of the Golden State Warriors, and client Draymond Green, the class offers a behind-the-scenes look at how to prepare like a pro, leverage your audience, control the narrative and win without leaving value behind. Members will walk away with the tools of a true dealmaker to get what they really want, whether negotiating a salary, landing a new client or making life-changing decisions.

Key lessons include:



Making the First Move: Paul built KLUTCH Sports Group without a law degree or MBA. Members will learn how he trusted his instincts during a pivotal early negotiation, turning down what many saw as a strong offer, and helped his client secure a significantly better outcome by leaning into preparation, patience and leverage.

The Foundations of Dealmaking: Trust is the foundation of every deal. Paul shares how maintaining relationships with his clients, built through consistent communication and support, is one his most effective tools. Members will learn how to earn and maintain trust long before stepping into the room. Control the Narrative: Paul teaches how stepping back and letting silence speak during a negotiation can move the process forward. Members will gain insight into how restraint and timing, rather than urgency, can be a powerful tactic in closing stronger deals, just like Paul did for NBA stars Eric Bledsoe and Jalen Johnson.

"You don't need to be a lawyer or a business executive to negotiate like a pro," Paul said. "In this class, I'm sharing the same strategies I use with my clients-how to build trust, create leverage and walk away with more than anyone thought possible. Whether buying a car or closing a multimillion-dollar deal, members will learn how to bet on themselves and come out on top."

