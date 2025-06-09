Bradyplus Expands Presence With Acquisition Of Biloxi Paper

The move deepens BradyPLUS's commitment to customers along the Mississippi Gulf Coast

D'IBERVILLE, Miss. and LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice and industrial packaging products, has acquired Biloxi Paper Company, a distributor of JanSan supplies and foodservice disposables serving a broad base of customers in the Education, Hospitality, Gaming, Industrial, Municipalities, Facilities Maintenance, and Property Management segments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As a 3rd-generation, family-owned and operated business, Biloxi Paper Company takes pride in delivering products and solutions that enable customers to run their business successfully. With deep roots in the Biloxi community, the company brings decades of expertise and a strong commitment to exceptional customer service.

"The acquisition of Biloxi Paper enables us to extend our geographic footprint in a strategically important region," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyPLUS. "With this new partnership, we grow our presence in Mississippi's Gulf Coast and enhance the level of support we provide to customers in the region. I am excited to work with Anthony Desporte, Chad Pickich, and the entire team at Biloxi Paper Company."

"We are thrilled to join the BradyPLUS organization," said Anthony Desporte, President. "Our entire team looks forward to being part of a growing company with similar values, enabling us to provide the highest standard of customer service with the greatest resources for our customers."

About Biloxi Paper Company

Biloxi Paper Company has been a family-owned and operated business on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for nearly 60 years. Founded in 1968, Biloxi Paper Company is a distributor offering more than 40,000 different SKUs across JanSan, foodservice disposables, and office supplies. The company's mission is to provide exemplary customer care and a wide variety of supplies and services to customers. For more information, please visit .

About BradyPLUS

BradyPLUS is a leading national distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, and industrial packaging. We are driven to make customers more successful and operations more productive and sustainable. We offer Supplies PLUS Support: Premium brands, expert advice, and exceptional customer experiences. Our 6,000 associates have a passion for delivering innovative solutions for the business challenges of today and tomorrow. Together, we serve over 100,000 customers nationwide in end markets, including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packaging & processing, and grocery. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE BradyPLUS

