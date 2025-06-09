AV Access Introduces Idock B10: An Innovative 8K Dual Monitor KVM Switch Docking Station For Home Office & Gaming

MENAFN - GetNews)



""AV Access is excited to introduce the iDock B10 8K KVM switch docking station, designed for video editors, graphic designers, and gaming enthusiasts. As demand for multi-PC and multi-monitor setups grows, this innovative device enables users to seamlessly manage a desktop, a laptop, dual 8K monitors, and multiple peripherals with ease." – Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access"AV Access unveils the iDock B10, an advanced 8K dual monitor KVM switch with an integrated 11-in-1 docking station. This cutting-edge device enables users to seamlessly control a desktop, a laptop, dual monitors, and multiple peripherals, optimizing productivity for office work, learning, and gaming.

AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly presents the iDock B10 8K KVM switch docking station . As the latest addition to its extensive product lineup, the iDock B10 delivers dual 8K@60Hz output resolution, an 11-in-1 docking design, ultra-high refresh rates, and other advanced features, establishing itself as the ideal solution for professionals and gamers alike.

8K KVM Switch with 11-in-1 Docking Station

"Today's evolving work environment demands adaptability, especially for professionals working remotely-graphic designers, programmers, and gaming enthusiasts. The iDock B10 simplifies home office setups by consolidating essential connectivity, reducing desk clutter, and enhancing productivity," said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

Equipped with a full-featured USB-C input port (MST support) and a versatile HDMI+DP+USB connection group, the iDock B1 seamlessly integrates a laptop and a desktop into a single, efficient setup. It provides an extensive range of peripheral connectivity options, including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB-C, Ethernet, a 3.5mm headset jack, an SD card slot, HDMI output, and DisplayPort output.

Seamless Switching Between Two PCs for Work & Gaming

With a full-featured USB-C port, this high-performance 8K KVM switch docking station supports 8K Ultra HD input while transferring data at speeds up to 10Gbps. Additionally, it delivers up to 100W power charging for laptops and provides Internet access for both laptop and desktop via the Gigabit LAN port.

Users can switch effortlessly between their laptop and desktop by pressing the front switch button or using the wired remote controller. The iDock B10 also supports ultra-high refresh rates, including 4K@165Hz/144Hz, 2560x1440@144Hz/120Hz, and 1080P@240Hz/165Hz, ensuring smooth performance for gaming-ideal for high-speed racing simulations and immersive visuals.

"The iDock B10 USB-C KVM switch is now available on our official website at a pre-sale price of $199.99, offering a 20% discount. Alongside other iDock series products like the iDock C10 and iDock C20, this device is an essential tool for effortlessly switching between a work laptop and a gaming desktop," concluded Bill Liao.

About AV Access

AV Access is a global leader in advanced Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, offering a diverse range of products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conferencing systems. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to delivering high-quality AV products at honest pricing, providing seamless audiovisual experiences for consumers worldwide.

AV Access continues to innovate, developing cutting-edge solutions for smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, a robust supply chain, and an expert management team, AV Access stands as a trusted partner in AV technology. Learn more at