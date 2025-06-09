403
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + KPMG Hosts IPO Bootcamp At NYSE
Equities are little changed entering Monday after the S&P 500 finished 2.4% from a record on Friday. A busy week ahead can impact stocks, including today's expected meeting in London between U.S. & Chinese officials
Inflation data on Wednesday is expected to show consumer prices rose 0.2% in May from April. Economists estimate they were up 2.5% from the same time a year ago. June consumer sentiment on Friday will also include inflation expectations.
KPMG will host its annual IPO Bootcamp today at the NYSE. The program offers key insights into the IPO process and capital market trends. Executives across industries will share experiences and strategies for a successful market transition.
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE: LION ) celebrates its listing as a standalone, pure-play content company
CSW Industrials (NYSE: CSW ) celebrates the company's move to the New York Stock Exchange
