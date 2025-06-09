Comforest Unveils New Collection Of UK-Made King Size Divan Beds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ComfoRest, a leading mattress, divan and ottoman bed company, is thrilled to announce the release of its new collection of UK-made King Size Divan Beds. Expertly designed for modern UK homes, the company's latest range seamlessly combines style, comfort, and functionality to offer a stylish and functional bedroom solution.



Catering to individuals seeking the perfect combination of spacious comfort, practical storage, and timeless style, the new ComfoRest King Size Divan Bed s offer built-in storage options, including 2-drawer, 4-drawer, or ottoman lift configurations, while being available in a variety of fabrics, colours and styles to complement any bedroom décor. Created with a solid and durable base, the company's king size divan beds ensure superior mattress support, evenly distributing weight for a restful and uninterrupted sleep while boasting an extensive assortment of customisations to deliver the ultimate solution for a personalised sleeping experience.



“Upgrade your bedroom with our King Size Divan Beds, crafted for luxury and practicality. These beds feature a sturdy wooden base wrapped in elegant fabric, offering 5 feet (152 cm) of spacious comfort – perfect for couples or those who love extra room to relax. Many models include integrated storage options, such as spacious drawers or ottomans, to keep your essentials organised and your space clutter-free.”



With an exceptional reputation for its premier selection of high-quality mattresses, divans and ottoman beds, ComfoRest is dedicated to offering customers a seamless blend of comfort and smart storage.



The company's new king size divan beds are equipped with optional built-in storage solutions, providing an easy way to organise belongings and store bedding, pillows, and other essentials to maintain a clutter-free bedroom. The solid upholstered base offers superior support, while the customisable headboard brings a sophisticated and polished look to every bedroom.



Some additional customisable optional features include:



A Reinforced Base : This option provides enhanced durability for those seeking added support.



Storage : Choose between 2 or 4 drawers, finished with chrome mushroom glide feet.



Headboard Upgrades : Start with a standard 26-inch headboard or upgrade to a 54-inch floor-standing headboard for a more luxurious look.



Additional Services : Take advantage of professional bed assembly and the option to remove the old bed and mattress.



Every King Size Divan Bed by ComfoRest includes a 12-month warranty and a 60-day guarantee to offer protection against manufacturing defects and provide complete peace of mind. The company additionally includes a satisfaction guarantee, which allows individuals to return or exchange their bed under certain conditions if it doesn't meet their expectations.



“With a variety of fabrics, finishes, and high-quality mattress options to choose from, whether you're upgrading your master bedroom or creating a luxurious guest suite, our new King Size Divan Beds offer practicality and elegance to transform your space into a relaxing space, added the spokesperson for the company.”



ComfoRest invites individuals to browse its new selection of king size divan beds to experience the perfect combination of spacious comfort, practical storage, and timeless style by visiting the website today.



About ComfoRest



Founded in West Yorkshire, ComfoRest has spent over a decade offering customers a range of high-quality, UK-made ottoman and divan beds in a variety of colours, fabrics, storage, headboard, and mattress options to provide a comfortable and supportive place to rest. Earlier this year UK bed manufacturer ComfoRest launches user-friendly website to make browsing and purchasing even easier for customers.



