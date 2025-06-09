40 Tons Brings 'Justice Row' To Benzinga Capital Conference Spotlighting Justice-Impacted Entrepreneurs In Cannabis

The brands that will be at 40 Tons' Justice Row

Justice Row at Benzinga gives justice-impacted cannabis founders a platform to connect with capital, investors, and real industry access.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 40 Tons Foundation , a nonprofit driving equity for system-impacted communities, will host Justice Row at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, June 8–10, 2025, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Justice Row is a bold activation spotlighting justice-impacted founders and legacy operators, providing direct access to investors, capital, and the financial ecosystem shaping the future of cannabis.

At its core, Justice Row is about leveling the playing field. Cannabis entrepreneurs who have paid the steepest price-through incarceration, generational loss, and systemic exclusion-deserve a real seat at the table. 40 Tons is creating that space at one of the industry's most influential investment gatherings, where capital meets culture, and innovation meets action.

"Justice Row isn't about pity or performative equity; it's about recognition, respect, and ROI,” said Loriel Alegrete, CEO and Co-Founder of 40 Tons.“The businesses we're showcasing are investment-ready. They're built by people who survived what others profit from. At Benzinga, we're making sure those voices get heard-and funded.”

This activation is made possible by title sponsor Canopy HR , a people-first cannabis HR and payroll company dedicated to inclusive hiring and empowering diverse workforces. To showcase their commitment, Canopy HR will provide a 40% discount to social equity brands needing their services.

“Partnering with 40 Tons on Justice Row was an easy decision for us, and we're excited for the promise of this collaboration,” said Canopy HR Division President Joel Pearson.“The mission aligns perfectly with our core values and commitment to building a more equitable cannabis economy, one where people with lived experience are valued, supported, and invested in.”

Benzinga's network is a powerful one, often acting as a launchpad for capital raises, M&A activity, and high-level industry collaboration. With Justice Row, 40 Tons connects justice-impacted founders directly into that flow of opportunity, offering complimentary booth space, brand visibility, and exposure to investors, MSOs, and supply chain stakeholders.

“I'm standing here today because of second chances,” said Corvain Cooper, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Ambassador of 40 Tons, who was once serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent cannabis offense.“We're making sure the next generation of justice-impacted entrepreneurs doesn't have to wait for clemency. They just need access-and that starts right here, right now.”

Additional companies participating in Justice Row are The 1937 Group, Baked Bot Ai, Canafarm, Good Deeds Consulting, and Deer Owl Family Farms.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to learn more about Justice Row, visit or contact info@40tons.

About 40 Tons Foundation

The 40 Tons Foundation is a nonprofit organization driving equity for system-impacted communities through advocacy, opportunity, and restorative justice. Led by people directly affected by incarceration, we support justice-impacted entrepreneurs through initiatives like Justice Row, which provides free trade show booths, and Level Up Conferences, offering job access, expungement, and reentry resources. We also run a national letter-writing campaign and provide direct support to incarcerated individuals and their families.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is one of the premier gatherings for cannabis entrepreneurs and investors. Known for driving deal flow and strategic partnerships, Benzinga brings together the sharpest minds and boldest voices across the cannabis economy, making it a can't-miss event for brands seeking growth and investment.

About Canopy HR

Canopy HR provides comprehensive and customizable HR, compliance, benefits, and administrative support tailored to the cannabis industry. The company prides itself in its commitment to supporting the cannabis industry, cannabis businesses, and industry stakeholders. Canopy HR helps business owners streamline operations by minimizing the burdensome back-office expenses and complexities associated with managing a business. Canopy HR is powered by a team of experts in human resources, business development, and 280E tax law, dedicated to guiding cannabis leaders through this highly regulated landscape, ensuring compliance and safeguarding business interests.

