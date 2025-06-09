After RCB Celebration Stampede, Check Out 5 Tips To Survive Crowd Panic

The stampede during RCB's victory celebrations in Bangalore shocked the nation. But how can you protect yourself in such unforeseen circumstances? Let's learn some essential tricks.

Panicking during a stampede is extremely dangerous. Try to stay calm, no matter how scared you are. A clear mind helps find solutions. Panicking makes you stumble and increases the danger.

If you feel pushed from behind, place your elbows against the person in front. This prevents falls. Remember, falling is the biggest danger in a stampede.

If you fall, don't panic. Turn on your side, not your back. Protect your head, chest, and throat from being trampled. Most stampede deaths are caused by pressure on these areas.

Stay away from walls during a stampede. Collisions can cause serious injuries. Avoid barricades too. Try to stay in the middle of the crowd, not on the edges.

Difficulty breathing is common in crowded areas. Keep your arms parallel to your chest (the 'box position'). This protects your chest and helps you breathe. This video clearly shows what to do during a stampede.