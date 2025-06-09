American Sleep Apnea Association Rebrands As Wellness, Sleep & Circadian Network (WSCN)

New Name, Expanded Mission, Same Commitment to Empowering Patients and Advancing Science

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a transformative moment in the 35-year history of the American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA). The organization proudly rebrands as the Wellness, Sleep & Circadian Network (WSCN) , a global "KNOWLEDGE HUB" empowering anyone, anywhere to own all 24 hours with practical, science-based tools that improve sleep, circadian health, and overall well-being.

WSCN, pronounced " WISSEN " (means "knowledge"), and builds upon ASAA's legacy of advocacy, education, research and support for people with sleep apnea. It is now expanding its reach to address the growing global demand for guidance around whole-day health. The organization is redefining what it means to live well and make every moment count, acknowledging that life happens 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

"When we were building out our new direction, the concern was that no one knows what circadian means. My response? Exactly. That's our purpose. Share the words to what we experience across all 24 hours," said Dr. Anne Marie Morse , Chair of the Board of Directors for WSCN and a nationally recognized leader in sleep and circadian medicine.

It's Time to Own All 24 Hours

Sleep is the body's repair crew. Circadian rhythms are its master schedule. When aligned, they power our energy, mood, immunity, productivity, and mental health. But when disrupted, the risks are substantial: heart disease, depression, diabetes, even cancer. New research continues to illuminate the central role of circadian biology in overall health. WSCN is here to translate that science into accessible tools, education, and community connection.

"Our name says it all," said Morse. "The Wellness, Sleep & Circadian Network reflects our vision to be a global masterclock, harmonizing health across all hours of the day and night."

What's Changing and What's Staying the Same

As WSCN, the organization's scope is expanding, but its foundation remains rooted in the trust and services built under the ASAA name. Existing programs like the AWAKE Peer Mentor Program , CPAP Assistance Program , and Patient Leadership in Research (PLIR) will remain pillars of support. These are now complemented by:



Expanded resources on circadian health , helping individuals better understand their internal body clocks

A more integrated approach to health and wellness , connecting sleep with mental, emotional, and physical performance A global community movement , uniting patients, researchers, clinicians, and advocates around the power of 24-hour health

"We're not abandoning the sleep apnea community. We're evolving with them," said WSCN Chief Transformation Officer, Gilles Frydman. "Sleep apnea doesn't exist in isolation, and neither should our solutions. WSCN builds on ASAA's legacy and brings the full 24-hour biology into focus, bridging the gap between day and night"

A New Era of Impact

With a name inspired by both knowledge (wissen) and the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) -the brain's biological timekeeper-WSCN is setting out to be the trusted Knowledge Hub for all aspects of health and wellness and how they intersect with sleep & circadian science. Empowering and motivating their community to boldly use every moment to live maximally and achieve their goals.

WSCN will continue investing in education, partnerships, and research that prioritize lived experience. It will also advocate for sleep and circadian science to be recognized as core pillars of healthcare systems, wellness strategies, and daily life.

This rebrand is more than a facelift. It is a call to action .

"This isn't just a rebrand," Morse added. "It's a global movement. A bigger, bolder commitment to every person who wants to reclaim their health, one day and night at a time."

Join the Movement

WSCN invites everyone-from longtime supporters to those who want to use the power of sleep and circadian health-to become part of its growing global community.



Visit

Explore educational resources

Join community events and advocacy initiatives Support programs through donations or sponsorship

Because your best night fuels your best day, and your best self is powered by all 24 hours.

Media Contact:

Chloe Pham

Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Website:

About WSCN

Founded in 1990 as the American Sleep Apnea Association, the Wellness, Sleep & Circadian Network (WSCN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that bridges the gap between day and night. WSCN translates cutting-edge sleep and circadian science into practical tools that help people sleep better, live better, and thrive. As the trusted global Knowledge Hub, WSCN unites research, education, and community to drive whole-day wellness.

SOURCE Wellness, Sleep & Circadian Network (WSCN)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED