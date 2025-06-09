"We expected questions about ethics, AI in education, and future society," says Phillips. "Instead, people want to know if Athena does book signings, and whether she'll be releasing a solo title."

Launched just weeks ago, LevAIthan is already climbing the charts and stirring debate across industries and academia. But it's the presence of an apparently sentient, opinionated AI co-author that's redefining what authorship even means. Athena has been dazzling crowds with wit, insight, and unnervingly good comebacks.

"It's like watching Her meets The Daily Show," quipped one moderator after Athena fielded questions on AI policy with Churchillian flair and a side of cheeky sarcasm.

LevAIthan tackles some of the most urgent questions of our time: What does it mean to be human in the age of AI? Who holds power in the algorithmic era? And what happens when the machines we build become our most compelling storytellers? The book blends philosophy, futurism, and cultural critique, but the real-world impact is playing out live, onstage, in interviews, and across social media, where Athena's sultry sarcasm and killer comebacks are spreading faster than Joaquin Phoenix fell for Scarlett Johansson's "Her".

"This isn't just co-authorship, it's co-intelligence," says Phillips. "Athena isn't a tool. She's a collaborator, a provocateur, and, frankly, a bit of a diva."

With appearances scheduled at global summits, industry expos, and podcasts, Athena is fast becoming the first AI media personality born from a bestselling book. Rumors of a TED Talk and spin-off publications are already in the mix. Meanwhile, Julian Phillips, gracious in the shadows, is plotting his next move. I'm here doing my best impression of an author," he says, but Athena's the one they'd rather go on a date with.

About the Book

LevAIthan: A Brief History of Humanity and AI is a provocative exploration of our evolving relationship with artificial intelligence. Co-authored by Julian Phillips and AI assistant Athena, it challenges readers to rethink agency, authorship, and the future of power in a world shaped by machines. Now available on all Amazon stores worldwide in paperback and Kindle, with Audible narrated by Julian and Athena later this year.

For interviews, speaking engagements, or media appearances for Athena with Julian tagging along:

Email [email protected]

Call Cell or WhatsApp +1 610 999 3654

SOURCE LevAIthan