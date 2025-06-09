Itmethods And Coder Simplify AI-Ready Cloud Development For Enterprise Teams

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Development environments are often inconsistent, hard to secure, and time-consuming to provision. With the rise of AI coding agents, enterprises also face pressure to govern access, manage spend, and support emerging tools. This partnership addresses those challenges by delivering a turnkey solution that simplifies onboarding, protects source code, and centralizes AI governance.

"Today's engineering leaders want more than just DevOps speed. They need governance, control, and future-ready infrastructure," said Paul Goldman, CEO of iTmethods. "With Coder, we're giving teams tools to move fast while staying secure and compliant."

Key benefits of the iTmethods and Coder CDE solution include:



Hosted in your cloud: iTmethods deploys and manages Coder directly within the customer's AWS or Azure environment

Accelerated onboarding: Developers can start coding on day one with preconfigured environments.

Secure AI agent access: Run AI coding agents safely with strict permissions, spend controls, and audit trails. Enterprise-ready governance: Enforce IAM, logging, and policy controls across all environments.

The solution also supports pre-integrated tools including SonarQube, JFrog, and AWS services, along with IDE extensions for a complete developer experience. Everything is integrated through iTmethods' ONE platform, enabling teams to launch faster. To support this launch, iTmethods is offering a free CDE Assessment .

"Coder's customers span from the most creative, tech-forward companies to the most secure and strategic financial services organizations in the world. They are all built on the creativity of their developers. As they embrace autonomous coding to accelerate delivery and enhance security, they need infrastructure that's secure, compliant, and built for AI agents," said Josh Epstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Coder. "Our partnership with iTmethods makes that vision real. By combining Coder's self-hosted environments for agentic software development with iTmethods' fully managed delivery, we're helping customers scale AI adoption with full control, strong governance, and an exceptional developer experience."

Learn More: Join our upcoming webinar to see how iTmethods and Coder are redefining secure, scalable software development.

About iTmethods

iTmethods delivers a fully managed AI and DevOps platform that helps enterprises modernize and scale software delivery across multi-cloud, multi-vendor environments. The company partners with industry leaders like Coder, Sonar, Atlassian, CircleCI, and Jfrog to provide end-to-end, fully managed solutions.

About Coder

Coder is an AI software development company leading the future of autonomous coding. Coder helps teams build fast, stay secure, and scale with control by combining AI coding agents and human developers in one trusted workspace. Coder's self-hosted Cloud Development Environment (CDE) gives enterprises the power to govern, audit, and accelerate software development without trade-offs. Learn more at coder.

