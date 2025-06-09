The Vitamin Shoppe's Health & Wellness Trend Report 2025 Highlights Five Key Growth Drivers In Functional Nutrition, Longevity Science, And Supplement Innovation

New data reveals what's shaping wellness trends today, from advancements in NAD+ and peptides for sport performance to the explosion of on-the-go protein and new supplement delivery formats

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, a national omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today unveiled its Health & Wellness Trend Report 2025 , an in-depth, data-driven look at the evolving priorities, preferences, and behaviors shaping the wellness industry.

Now in its fourth year, the report combines proprietary sales and search insights from over 635 retail locations and vitaminshoppe; industry-wide data from SPINS; and analysis from a newly commissioned survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by leading market research firm Talker Research.

Searches for NAD+ on vitaminshoppe have skyrocketed 500% this year.

Convenience and experience are driving the rise of liquids, gummies, chews, beadlets, and topicals as alternatives to traditional pills and powders.

At The Vitamin Shoppe, sales of RTD protein drinks rose 20% year-to-date and protein bars and snacks jumped 28%.

Peptides are emerging as the next big thing in sports nutrition, due to the unique ways they support performance, recovery, and overall muscle health.

Once a niche Ayurvedic remedy, shilajit is trending hard, with Q1 sales up 40% and searches up 52% YTD at The Vitamin Shoppe.

The report reveals a modern wellness consumer who is highly engaged, informed, and innovation-driven:



69% of Americans take dietary supplements to support personal health goals, which include improving energy (49%), immunity (38%), cognitive function (37%), and bone health (35%).

66% are actively trying to consume more protein, driving growth in new on-the-go formats that prioritize taste and convenience.

35% already use AI to manage or learn about their health, for activities such as planning meals, researching health conditions, and learning about supplement routines. Another 27% are considering doing so.

While social media is often credited for driving wellness trends, traditional information sources still hold significant sway: 15% cite TikTok as a source of discovery, but 30% cite friends, 29% news media, and 21% ads. Genuine trust still lies with credentialed experts-59% of respondents rate doctors as "very trustworthy," compared to only 11% for influencers.

"At The Vitamin Shoppe, we're here to support every customer on their journey of lifelong wellness, whether they're just starting out or optimizing an established routine," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Our Health & Wellness Trend Report 2025 offers a clear look at the products, ingredients, and innovations shaping how people care for their health today. This annual report is both a guide for consumers navigating a fast-changing wellness landscape and a strategic resource for brands seeking to stay aligned with evolving consumer attitudes and behaviors."

According to the report's findings, the Top Five Health & Wellness Trends in 2025 are:

Once limited mostly to powders in shaker cups, supplemental protein is now a core wellness staple in ready-to-drink beverages, bars, and snacks. At The Vitamin Shoppe, sales of RTD protein drinks rose 20% year-to-date and protein bars and snacks jumped 28%, even as protein powders pulled back 12%. Clear protein drinks (refreshing, rather than creamy), better-for-you snacks, and indulgent macro-balanced bars-like those from Barebells (up 97% YTD) and David (now the #2 bar out of 30 brands at The Vitamin Shoppe)-are helping to drive this shift.Fueled by social media, marketing buzz, and research breakthroughs, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become one of the biggest longevity and cellular health trends of the past year. Searches for NAD+ on vitaminshoppe have skyrocketed 500% this year, while the NAD+ category drove 90% of growth in the fast-expanding cellular health category (which nearly doubled in Q1). The reason? Research shows that NAD+ supplementation can improve overall cellular function, enhancing vitality and healthspan, especially in older people experiencing drops in their natural NAD+ levels.Usually associated with beauty and skincare, peptides are emerging as the next big thing in sports nutrition, due to the unique ways they support performance, recovery, and overall muscle health. Searches for peptides are up 550% on vitaminshoppe this year, fueled by innovations like PeptiStrong®-a patented, plant-based peptide complex developed using AI technology-used in top-performing launches such as AN Performance Creatine + Peptide and Force Factor Anabolic Muscle Builder. Peptides are even addressing muscle preservation for GLP-1 medication users, as in formulas from Whole Health RxTM, illustrating their on-trend, functional potential.Convenience and experience are driving the rise of liquids, gummies, chews, beadlets, and topicals as alternatives to traditional pills and powders. As consumers look for more enjoyable, personalized ways to consume supplements, liquid vitamins are up 50% this year at The Vitamin Shoppe, with MaryRuth's leading the charge (+90% YTD). Searches for "creatine gummies" have surged 1,300% this year, and new delivery systems like creatine beadlets from BodyTech Elite, transdermal magnesium sprays, and ashwagandha honey sticks are expanding the definition of supplementation.Once a niche Ayurvedic remedy, shilajit is trending hard, with Q1 sales up 40% and searches up 52% YTD at The Vitamin Shoppe. The resin-like adaptogen, often sourced in the Himalayas, is rich in fulvic acid and over 80 essential minerals, winning a new generation of wellness seekers enjoying benefits across multiple use cases, such as energy, hormonal health, bone support, and cognition. Marketing-savvy brands like Better Alt and Cymbiotica are innovating beyond shilajit's old-school resin format with easy-to-use capsules, gummies, and honey sticks.

"These five top trends outlined in our Health & Wellness Trend Report 2025 reflect a consumer focused on optimizing both daily performance and longer-term healthspan," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe. "From the innovation of advanced compounds like peptides and NAD+, to the rising demand for convenient, on-the-go protein formats and enjoyable supplement delivery systems, we're seeing an ongoing shift toward personalized wellness choices that are rooted in scientific efficacy and modern lifestyle integration."

To access and download the full Health & Wellness Trend Report 2025, visit The Vitamin Shoppe Press Room.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts HereTM. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health RxTM. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 635 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM banners and via its website, . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

