Maitong Sunshine And Qiannan Yunxiang Industry Join Hands To Create A Benchmark For Cultural Tourism Integration In The New Era

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 5th of this month, Beijing Tongzhilian Cultural Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Ltd. (OTCQB Markets ticker symbol: MGSD, hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Qiannan Yunxiang Industrial Development Co., Ltd. Both parties will integrate intangible cultural heritage (ICH) inheritance and ecological wellness resources to jointly create a unique cultural tourism project featuring "cultural experience + natural healing". The cooperation includes:

Cooperation Sector 1: Immersive ICH Research and Study Base

Core Content: With national-level ICH projects such as Miao embroidery, silver jewelry, Dong minority grand singing, and traditional tea making skills in Qiannan Prefecture as the core, an innovative model of "living inheritance + research and study education" will be constructed.

Tea Culture Sector: The traditional production techniques of Duyun Maojian tea will be showcased in depth, with interactive courses such as "Ancient Tea Making" and "Tea Ceremony Etiquette" developed. ICH inheritor studios and digital exhibition spaces will be provided to achieve an organic integration of traditional culture and modern education.

Cooperation Sector 2: Tea Tourism and Wellness Ecosystem

Relying on Resources: Relying on the ecological tea garden resources of Qiannan Yunxiang Industry.

Experience Route: A "Tea Affairs Through the Seasons" experience route will be planned, including spring tea picking and processing, summer tea mountain summer retreats, autumn tea painting gatherings, and winter tea bath wellness.

Special Projects: Special projects such as "Tea Field Yoga" and "Herb Dyeing Workshop" will be designed, and a "Deep Tea Culture Research and Study Camp" will be launched in conjunction with the ICH base, forming a complete experience loop of "daytime tea garden tours and nighttime ICH viewing".

About Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Ltd. is an enterprise specializing in providing cultural tourism services with cultural characteristics. Maitong Sunshine is committed to creating unique and in-depth cultural experiences for tourists or cultural experiencers. The company's entrepreneurial team has years of experience in the Chinese art and education industries, accumulating a wealth of educational and cultural resources, laying a solid foundation for the development and sales of cultural tourism products with cultural characteristics. By converting these high-quality resources, Maitong Sunshine has formed its corporate advantages. The main products of Maitong Sunshine include tourism products, cultural and creative products, and art exhibition activities.

