Weekapaug Inn Announces Summer Speaker Series

- Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug InnWEEKAPAUG , RI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, proudly announces its Summer Speaker Series , a complimentary Sunday and Thursday evening event lineup designed to engage the community with thought leaders, conservationists, historians, and innovators. Hosted at Weekapaug Inn's Meeting House, each event includes passed canapés, wine, and engaging conversation in a picturesque setting.The 2025 Summer Speaker Series schedule includes:. July 27 – Roots of Innovation with Leo Pollock, Co-Founder of ReMix OrganicsExplore how food "waste" can be reimagined as a resource in this inspiring talk about sustainability, renewable energy, and community action. Pollock shares how ReMix Organics has diverted over 38,000 tons of organic waste from landfills.. August 3 – History of Weekapaug with Tom BollDelve into the fascinating evolution of Weekapaug from a quiet farming town to a seaside resort destination. Boll shares rare stories from founding families and the community's enduring resilience.. August 17 – Preserving Quonnie Pond with the Salt Ponds CoalitionArt Ganz and Alicia Schaffner of the Salt Ponds Coalition discuss the health of Quonochontaug Pond, the challenges it faces from pollution and climate change, and ways the community can take action.. August 21 – Movements of Coastal Birds with Dr. Peter Paton, in collaboration with Weekapaug GreenDr. Paton, URI professor and expert ornithologist, shares his extensive research on the behavior and conservation of coastal bird species. Learn how we can protect local biodiversity and ecosystems.A 2025 recipient of the Forbes Travel Guide Responsible Hospitality Badge, and the first hotel in Rhode Island to gain this honor, Weekapaug Inn demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through native vegetated buffers, erosion-controlling river-stone borders, and eco-conscious landscaping that limits chemical use.“At Weekapaug Inn, we believe that true luxury includes a deep respect for the environment. Our commitment to sustainability is woven into every aspect of our operations - from our closed-loop geothermal system that protects the coastal aquifer, to our zero-waste culinary program that partners with local farms to repurpose food scraps into nutrient-rich soil,” says Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn.“We strive to provide guests with an exceptional experience that honors the natural beauty of our surroundings while preserving it for future generations.”All speaking series events are open to the public and will be held at the Weekapaug Inn Meeting House. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting .For more information about Weekapaug Inn and to make a reservation, visit weekapauginn. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram , Facebook and X.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef's garden provides the Inn's kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S'mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

