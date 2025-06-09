2024 Bangladesh Uprising Protester, Newton Das, Turns Out To Be A Voter In West Bengal

A row has erupted in West Bengal after a man allegedly involved in Bangladesh's August 2024 student protests was found listed as a voter in Kakdwip in the state. The revelation has triggered sharp BJP-TMC exchanges over alleged illegal infiltration and manipulation of the voter list in the state.

Several images of the man, identified as Newton Das, participating in the 2024 quota reform protests in Bangladesh have surfaced online. The protests played a significant role in regime change and the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the neighbouring country.

Das has claimed Indian citizenship and presented documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card, to support his claim.

"I had travelled to Bangladesh in 2024 for some issues related to our ancestral property, but I unexpectedly got caught up in the revolution there. I have been a voter in Kakdwip since 2014. Although I lost my voter card in 2017, I managed to get a new one the following year with help from the local MLA, Manturam Pakhira. I also cast my vote during the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections," Das said in a video message.

However, he did not clarify whether he resides in India or Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Das's cousin Tapan told reporters in Kakdwip that Newton was "born in Bangladesh and exercises voting rights in both countries."

"Niutan was born in Bangladesh and holds voting rights in both countries. He came to India after the pandemic to sell some ancestral land and has stayed here since. He should be held responsible for registering as a voter in both places, that's clearly not right," Tapan Das said.

BJP-TMC sharp exchanges

BJP has accused the TMC of encouraging illegal immigration to manipulate electoral outcomes.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, in a social media post, described the latest incident as another shining example of the "so-called Egiye Bangla Model".

"This is another glaring example of the so-called 'Egiye Bangla Model.' The same person spotted wielding a stick during the student protests in Bangladesh is now a listed voter in Kakdwip. The TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fuelling this illegal infiltration network," he said.

Another shining example of the so-called“Egiye Bangla Model”!The same Newton who was seen wielding a stick during Bangladesh's quota reform movement is now a registered voter in Kakdwip, West Bengal!Thanks to the special encouragement of the failed Chief Minister... twitter/ehadHxknJy

- Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 7, 2025

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that "lakhs of Bangladeshi nationals are registered as voters in West Bengal."

"There are lakhs of Bangladeshi nationals who have made it to the voter rolls in West Bengal. Take the case of Saad Sheikh, a suspected member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, whose name was in the Murshidabad voter list," he said.

Bangladesh to Bengal - one man, two votes.A Bangladeshi protestor's name appears in Kakdwip's voter list's voting in both countries. Let that sink in.❌ This isn't an accident.✅ This is the TMC blueprint - flood Bengal's voter rolls with illegal infiltrators and secure... twitter/962eDRjQuC

- BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 8, 2025

BJP Mathurapur organisational district secretary Sanjay Das alleged that "the Trinamool Congress is actively helping Bangladeshi infiltrators, many of them jihadis, enter India. They're being handed voter cards and even citizenship just so the ruling party can stay in power."

The TMC, in response, rejected the allegations, shifting the blame to the Centre and the Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"The Centre and the BSF are in charge of guarding the borders. Our state government will do its part, but it's up to the Union government to ensure security," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

One of the prominent faces of Bangladesh's violent protest movements, Newton Das, is shockingly a registered voter from Kakdwip, West Bengal!Photos show him celebrating his birthday with Debashis Das, District President of the Trinamool Congress's Sunderban Student Wing - even... twitter/C3IQh6ZozU

- Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 9, 2025

Debashis Das, TMC's Sundarbans organisational district student wing president, clarified his association with Niuton Das, who was seen cutting cake with him in a viral birthday party photo.

"I had no idea he was involved in the Bangladesh protests. The photo going around was taken at a birthday celebration with many people present. If someone like him managed to cross the border, it just shows the BSF isn't doing its job properly. Strengthening border security is the only way to prevent such incidents. I urge the authorities to investigate and take action," he added.