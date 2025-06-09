Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Civilians Injured In Bilozerka After Russian Drone Attack


2025-06-09 08:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administratio n, according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning in Bilozerka, two local residents were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The men, aged 40 and 43, were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussions, and brain trauma,” the report said.

It is noted that the victims were hospitalized.

In addition, the RMA added that medical assistance was needed for a woman who came under fire in Kherson on June 5. At the time of the attack, the 27-year-old Kherson resident was in a car. She is believed to have suffered an explosive injury. Doctors are examining and treating the victim.

Read also: Enemy shelled Antonivka in Kherson region, woman was wounded

A resident of Kherson who was injured by a Russian anti-personnel mine on June 6 also sought medical attention at the hospital. The 58-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were wounded in the Kherson region over the past day, June 8, as a result of Russian strikes .

