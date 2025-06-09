403
DHN Unveils Landmark Annual Digital Health Trends & Outlook 2025 Report At Its Delhi Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 9, 2025 – DHN concluded the third edition of its flagship Forum in Delhi on a high note, solidifying its role as a catalyst for India's digital healthcare transformation. DHN, in association with CHIME India, unveiled the Annual Digital Health Trends and Outlook 2025 Report. This first-of-its-kind report offers strategic insight into India's rapidly evolving digital healthcare ecosystem.
Following the resounding success of its previous editions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, DHN Forum Delhi 2025 served as a pivotal platform for dynamic conversations on healthcare access, equity, and clinical transformation. The event saw participation from CEOs, policymakers, government bodies, big techs, CIOs, and health-tech leaders from the United States, further reinforcing the forum's global relevance.
Over 200 delegates took part in keynote sessions, fireside chats, and policy roundtables, featuring distinguished speakers including Dr. Uma Nambiar (CEO of the Indian Institute of Science Medical School Foundation), Dr. Divleen Jeji (India Lead at Google Health), Feby Abraham (EVP & Chief Strategy & Innovations Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System, Houston, TX), and Alka Goel (, Founding Partner at Alkemi Growth Capital and former Partner at McKinsey & Co), among others, under the unifying theme – "Empowering Health, Advancing Equity, Transforming Care."
Speaking on the report, Vishnu Saxena, Founder and CEO of DHN and ScaleHealthTech, said, "This report goes beyond numbers; it's a reflection of intent, direction, and the shared challenges we must collectively solve. It offers a pragmatic blueprint for healthcare organizations striving to innovate responsibly, scale effectively, and center care around patients, and is an important opportunity to align industry voices and support evidence-based transformation. This collaboration with CHiME India is intended to help healthcare leaders navigate the evolving digital health landscape. As we move forward, DHN will continue to deepen its ecosystem through new platforms, academic partnerships, and innovation programs to drive meaningful impact on the ground."
Based on inputs from leading healthcare IT decision-makers across regions and organizational tiers, the Annual Digital Health Trends & Outlook 2025 report identified the six core trends shaping India's digital health landscape:
AI leads the digital shift: 54% of respondents rank AI as the most transformative technology in healthcare for the next 2–3 years, with a strong focus on clinical decision support and implementation in 2025.
Patient experience takes center stage: Over 51% of leaders define digital transformation by its impact on patient engagement, with a majority already investing in consumer-facing digital tools.
Cybersecurity gaps still linger: Despite improved threat management, gaps in staff training and audit readiness highlight ongoing vulnerabilities in digital adoption.
Tech partnerships trump in-house efforts: Nearly 60% view technology partnerships as the most critical enabler of transformation, surpassing internal R&D and external consulting.
Budgets remain a major barrier: 46% of healthcare leaders cite financial constraints as the top hurdle to digital progress, with many failed initiatives linked to funding issues.
Tech leaders are steering the vision: Digital health agendas are largely driven by CIOs and Chief Digital Officers, underscoring the strategic role of IT in healthcare's future.
Dr. Girish Kulkarni, Chairperson, CHiME India, added, "Partnering with DHN in amplifying the voice of digital health leaders across India has been a meaningful step toward fostering collaboration and shaping future-ready health systems. This year's survey underscores the importance of strategic foresight and alignment across stakeholders. From AI-led innovation to collaborative models, the data presents a clear call to action for leadership teams to think boldly and act decisively in building future-ready health systems. It is through such focused platforms that we can align industry, policy, and technology to build a future-ready healthcare system."
The forum also recognized and celebrated the Top 10 Healthcare CIOs of the Year, selected from over 70+ nominations evaluated by a global, independent jury. These awardees, representing hospitals, insurance firms, and pharma organizations, have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of digital adoption in their respective domains.
The DHN Forum Delhi 2025 reaffirmed the importance of cross-sector collaboration, innovation, and policy alignment in driving inclusive, tech-driven healthcare. As India intensifies its journey toward digital-first healthcare, DHN remains committed to equipping the ecosystem with platforms, insights, and partnerships that bridge intent and implementation, helping shape a future where technology and care go hand in hand.
Building on the momentum of the Forum, DHN will deepen its focus on high-impact initiatives that advance digital health innovation. The newly introduced Digital Health Marketplace (DHP) will serve as a curated platform that enables hospital leaders, startups, and innovators to discover, connect, and collaborate on tech-driven healthcare solutions. As part of DHN 2.0, the ecosystem is being enhanced with new tools and insights to foster richer collaboration. DHN is also strengthening its academic engagement through workshops with institutions like IIT Delhi, IIITs, IHMR, and AHPI, reinforcing the link between research and real-world practice. Ongoing CXO roundtables will remain a key driver of research-led insights, while the HealthTech Innovation Challenge will spotlight breakthrough ideas and help connect promising startups with VCs, policymakers, and institutional leaders for greater adoption and impact.
The forum also recognized and celebrated the Top 10 Healthcare CIOs of the Year, selected from over 70+ nominations evaluated by a global, independent jury. These awardees, representing hospitals, insurance firms, and pharma organizations, have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of digital adoption in their respective domains.
