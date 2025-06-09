403
Raffles Udaipur Presents An Evening With Devdutt Pattanaik At The Writers Bar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th June 2025 – On 14th June 2025, Raffles Udaipur welcomes celebrated mythologist, author, and speaker Devdutt Pattanaik for an evocative evening of dialogue and discovery at The Writers Bar, located on the island at the heart of the palace.
Titled "The Art of Indian Storytelling," the session will traverse the evolution of Indian narratives-from the fluid rhythms of oral traditions to the layered forms of modern literature. With a focus on narrative aesthetics, storytelling structures, and literary
devices unique to the subcontinent, the conversation will also highlight the enduring resonance of Rajput legends-tales of valour, devotion, and identity that echo through the history and heart of Rajasthan.
Set against the backdrop of Udai Sagar Lake, The Writers Bar offers a rarefied setting for intellectual exchange. With its colonial detailing, pearl-lit chandeliers, and a curated library of over 3,500 books, the space invites guests into a world of quiet thought
and literary elegance.
Devdutt Pattanaik's storytelling-steeped in symbolism, wisdom, and contemporary relevance-will draw from epics, folklore, and rituals, offering fresh perspectives on ancient truths. The session will include an interactive Q&A, followed by book signings, and
conclude with a specially curated high-tea, designed to foster conversation and reflection among fellow seekers.
"It is a privilege to host Mr. Devdutt Pattanaik at Raffles Udaipur. His ability to reframe mythology through the lens of modern thought resonates with our vision of curating culturally rooted and intellectually enriching experiences. Storytelling is at the
heart of Raffles, and this dialogue honours that legacy-bringing timeless narratives to life in a way that is both thoughtful and relevant," said Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.
An evening where stories breathe, symbols speak, and timeless traditions find voice in the present-only at The Writers Bar, Raffles Udaipur.
