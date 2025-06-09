Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Dining Economy Expands Nearly 18% In First Four Months

Azerbaijan's Dining Economy Expands Nearly 18% In First Four Months


2025-06-09 07:05:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Between January and April 2025, the turnover of public catering services in Baku reached 545.3 million manats, reflecting a significant 19.3% year-on-year growth. Legal entities generated more than half of this amount, contributing...

