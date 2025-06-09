ATEX Intersects 126 Metres Of 2.04% Cueq Including 36 Metres Of 3.05% Cueq Within A Broader Interval Of 536 Metres Of 1.04% Cueq At The B2B Zone

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - ATEX Resources Inc. ( TSXV: ATX ) (" ATEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce partial assay results for drill hole ATXD29A and full assay results for ATXD22C, the seventh and eighth holes from the Phase V drill campaign at the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project (" Valeriano " or the " Project "), located in the Atacama Region, Chile. To date, ATEX has completed approximately 16,600 metres of drilling in the Phase V program. Highlights include:

ATXD29A, targeting the high-grade B2B Zone, intersected 36 metres ( " m " ) grading 3.05% copper equivalent ( " CuEq " ) (2.10% Cu, 1.02 g/t Au, 6.2 g/t Ag, 542 g/t Mo) within an interval of 126m of 2.04% CuEq (1.47% Cu, 0.67 g/t Au, 3.7 g/t Ag, 252 g/t Mo) within a broader interval of 536m of 1.04% CuEq (0.75% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag, 225 g/t Mo) from 732m downhole .



The high-grade intervals in ATXD29A confirm consistency and continuity of mineralization with a grade over 2.0% CuEq within an area currently measuring approximately 300m along strike, 100-200m wide and over 300m high in the core of the B2B Zone.

ATXD29A continued in well mineralized wall rock through to where it intersected bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization in Early Porphyry from approximately 1,500m downhole to where it was paused at a length of 1,934m. Assays are pending from 1,386m to 1,934m .

ATXD22C, an infill hole testing a gap within the existing porphyry footprint intersected 62m of 0.88% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 1.0 g/t Ag, 157 g/t Mo) from 950m downhole, and 110m of 0.71% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag and 2 g/t Mo) from 1,694m downhole. Both intervals are included within a broader interval of 1,044m of 0.61% CuEq (0.46% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag and 48 g/t Mo) starting at 770m downhole. ATXD22C provides data in a part of the model not tested in previous programs, 100m east of the high-grade trend and 200m south-east of ATXD28i (88m of 1.03% CuEq (0.78% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag, 18 g/t Mo)) and 281m of 0.93% CuEq (0.55% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, 3.3 g/t Ag, 4 g/t Mo) within a broader interval of 1,090m of 0.81% CuEq (0.56% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag, 57 g/t Mo) from 834m downhole. "The B2B Zone continues to deliver impressive high-grade results over meaningful intervals," said Ben Pullinger, President and CEO of ATEX. "Since its discovery less than a year ago in hole ATXD26, the B2B breccia has consistently demonstrated strong growth potential and continues to reinforce the opportunity for similar new discoveries as exploration advances. At the same time, infill drilling within the known porphyry footprint continues to yield robust, well-mineralized intervals that are expected to positively contribute to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated in the second half of the year. Looking ahead as we plan for Phase VI, we intend to step out into new, untested areas, targeting additional breccia and porphyry targets across the Project." Phase V Update - Pending Assay Results from Five Drill Holes The Company is currently completing the staged shutdown of equipment and personnel with remaining assay results expected to be released through the summer. The program's strategic objectives are to delineate the high-grade B2B breccia zone and conduct infill and extensional drilling along the high-grade porphyry trend, with the aim of supporting an updated Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated in H2 2025. Approximately 16,600 metres of directional diamond drilling has been completed during the Phase V program, including nine completed holes (ATXD16B, 22C, 23A, 23B, 25A, 25B, 27A, 28, and 29A) and five partial holes (ATXD22D, 25C, 27B, 28A, and 29A) that will be completed as part of the Phase VI program. Results from the five remaining unreported drill holes (ATXD25C, 27B, 25B, 22D, 28A) will be announced over the coming months (Table 3). Using directional drilling techniques, ATEX has saved approximately 9,200m of drilling compared to conventional drilling methods. This approach has significantly enhanced the overall effectiveness of the program. Following the record setting results achieved in the Phase V program, Phase VI is anticipated to begin in September. This program will aim to further define the geometry and scale of the B2B Zone and other high-grade breccia targets to the north of the current exploration area while also testing new regional targets and continuing to define and expand the Valeriano system (Figures 1, 2 and 3). Table 1 - Partial Results for ATXD29A and Summary Results ATXD22C

Hole ID (2), (3) From To Interval Cu Au Ag Mo CuEq %

MRS (1) (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ATXD22C 770 1,814 1,044 0.46 0.18 1.2 48 0.61 Incl. 950 1,012 62 0.69 0.19 1.0 157 0.88 Incl. 1,694 1,804 110 0.49 0.31 2.2 2 0.71 ATXD29A 732 1,268 536 0.75 0.28 1.7 225 1.04 Incl. 1,052 1,232 180 1.23 0.53 2.9 327 1.74 Incl. 1,106 1,232 126 1.47 0.67 3.7 252 2.04 Incl. 1,124 1,160 36 2.10 1.02 6.2 542 3.05 (1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2023 MRE (90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo). See Company news dated September 12, 2023) using the formula stated below: Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (6,481.488523 * Au g/t /10,000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t /10,000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t /10,000) *CuEq values reported in historical releases use metals reported in situ (100% basis). Recoveries for these metals as assumed in the NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" with an effective date of September 1, 2023, available at and are 90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo. (2) ATXD29A and ATXD22C were composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq and ATXD29A had a maximum internal dilution of 4m and ATXD22C had a maximum internal dilution of 24m. (3) True width of mineralized intersection not known at this stage.







Figure 1. Long-Section of B2B Zone and Valeriano Porphyry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Plan View of Valeriano System Showing High-Grade B2B Breccia & Currently Defined Valeriano Porphyry Extents

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Plan Map of High-Grade Porphyry Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Phase V Drill Results and Five Holes with Pending Assay Results

A discussion of holes ATXD29A and ATXD22C is provided below along with an overview of completed drill holes, as well as those being drilled up until the Phase V demobilization.

B2B Zone Exploration



ATXD29A (paused at 1,934m) is a daughter hole from ATXD29 and was targeting the B2B breccia approximately 100m up-dip from the intersections drilled in ATXD26 and ATXD23A. The drilling results confirm continued lateral continuity and grade consistency within the targeted mineralized zone.



The 36m interval (from 1,124m to 1,160m) of 3.05% CuEq, (2.10% Cu, 1.02 g/t Au, 6.2 g/t Ag, 542 g/t Mo) is associated with breccia affected by argillic alteration and includes chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization.



The high-grade interval described above falls within a broader breccia interval of 126m (from 1,106m to 1,232m) of 2.04% CuEq (1.47% Cu, 0.67 g/t Au, 3.7 g/t Ag, 252 g/t Mo), with alteration transitioning from argillic to potassic.

From a depth of 1,500m ATXD29A intersected bornite-chalcopyrite-mineralized Early Porphyry with potassic alteration . Assays pending from 1,386m to end of hole .

ATXD27B (paused at 1,632m) is the second daughter hole from ATXD27. The hole was suspended in mineralized wall rock and was targeting the B2B Zone 150m to the northeast of the high-grade breccia intersected in ATXD26 and ATXD23A. The hole will be completed as part of Phase VI. Assays pending . ATXD25C (paused at 1,566m) is a daughter hole from ATXD25A designed to test the potential link between the B2B breccia and the high-grade bornite zone intersected in ATXD25A. Assays pending .

Valeriano Porphyry Exploration



ATXD22C (completed at 1,814m) is a daughter hole of ATXD22 (Phase III) targeting an undrilled part of the porphyry system with increased drilling density in this area to approximately 150m centres within the existing porphyry footprint.



ATXD22C intersected 62m of 0.88% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 1.0 g/t Ag, and 157 g/t Mo) within potassic altered brecciated host rock.

ATXD22C ended in a mineralized Intermineral Porphyry with an interval of 110m of 0.71% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag and 2 g/t Mo) from 1,694m to 1,804m associated with bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization within a broader interval measuring 1,044m of 0.61% CuEq (0.46% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag, 48 g/t Mo) from 770m to the end of hole at 1,814m.

ATXD25B (completed at 1,837m) is the second daughter hole from ATXD25A located 250m along strike from and following up on ATXD25A. The hole was designed to test mineralized intersections approximately 200m up-dip. ATXD25B intersected potassic alteration with chalcopyrite and bornite from 1,340m downhole . Assays pending .

ATXD22D (paused at 1,916m) is a daughter hole from ATXD22C and is designed to test Early Porphyry mineralization on nominal 150m centres as part of the infill program. Assays pending . ATXD28A (paused at 1,918m) is a daughter hole from ATXD28 and is designed to test Early Porphyry mineralization on nominal 150m centres as part of the infill program. Assays pending .

Table 2 - Detailed Results with Metallurgical Recoveries for Phase V Drill Holes to Date

Hole ID From To Interval Cu Au Ag Mo CuEq % In Situ (2) CuEq % MRS (1) CuEq % Met (3) Released (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ATXD16B 1,044 1,824 780 0.56 0.23 0.9 90 0.82 0.76 0.81 March 18, 2025 Incl. 1,364 1,690 326 0.71 0.29 1.1 87 1.02 0.95 1.01 Incl. 1,414 1,646 232 0.75 0.31 1.2 88 1.07 1.00 1.06 ATXD23A 822 2,042 1,220 0.66 0.28 1.9 130 0.99 0.91 0.98 March 18, 2025 Incl. 1,036 1,378 342 1.05 0.47 3.0 326 1.68 1.52 1.65 Incl. 1,092 1,378 286 1.17 0.53 3.4 340 1.86 1.69 1.83 Incl. 1,162 1,378 216 1.34 0.63 4.1 334 2.12 1.93 2.08 Incl. 1,226 1,378 152 1.52 0.75 4.9 161 2.30 2.12 2.28 Incl. 1,334 1,356 22 2.35 1.31 8.6 29 3.56 3.30 3.54 ATXD25A 1,230 1,832 602 0.40 0.16 1.0 57 0.58 0.54 0.57 April 22, 2025 Incl. 1,770 1,830 60 0.60 0.49 2.4 5 1.04 0.94 1.03 And 1,874 1,982 108 0.87 1.18 5.5 9 1.92 1.69 1.90 Incl. 1,892 1,922 30 2.21 3.17 15.1 3 5.01 4.40 4.97 Incl. 1,896 1,912 16 3.04 4.82 21.1 5 7.28 6.36 7.22 ATXD23B 1,028 1,238 210 0.60 0.21 1.0 210 0.92 0.83 0.90 April 22, 2025 Incl. 1,212 1,236 24 0.81 0.30 1.2 136 1.16 1.07 1.15 And 1,264 1,999 735 0.47 0.14 1.0 39 0.62 0.59 0.62 Incl. 1,274 1,318 44 0.83 0.21 1.4 36 1.05 1.00 1.04 ATXD27A 1,172 1,626 454 0.48 0.13 0.9 121 0.67 0.62 0.66 April 22, 2025 And 1,636 2,148 512 0.58 0.27 1.7 18 0.84 0.78 0.83 Incl. 1,672 1,714 42 0.84 0.49 3.1 9 1.29 1.20 1.29 Incl. 1,888 1,920 32 0.77 0.31 1.7 19 1.06 1.00 1.05 ATXD28 834 1,924 1,090 0.56 0.32 1.8 57 0.88 0.81 0.87 June 2, 2025 Incl. 1,098 1,188 90 0.71 0.30 1.4 80 1.02 0.95 1.01 Incl. 1,398 1,486 88 0.78 0.35 2.4 18 1.10 1.03 1.10 Incl. 1,643 1,924 281 0.55 0.53 3.3 4 1.03 0.93 1.02 ATXD22C 770 1,814 1,044 0.46 0.18 1.2 48 0.66 0.61 0.65 June 9, 2025 Incl. 950 1,012 62 0.69 0.19 1.0 157 0.95 0.88 0.94 Incl. 1,694 1,804 110 0.49 0.31 2.2 2 0.77 0.71 0.77 ATXD29A 732 1,268 536 0.75 0.28 1.7 225 1.15 1.04 1.12 Incl. 1,052 1,232 180 1.23 0.53 2.9 327 1.91 1.74 1.88 Incl. 1,106 1,232 126 1.47 0.67 3.7 252 2.22 2.04 2.20 Incl. 1,124 1,160 36 2.10 1.02 6.2 542 3.36 3.05 3.30 (1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2023 MRE (90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo). See Company news dated September 12, 2023) using the formula stated below: Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (6,481.488523 * Au g/t /10,000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t /10,000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t /10,000). (2) CuEq reported in situ assuming 100% recovery for component metals assuming metal prices of US$1,800 /oz Au, US$3.15 /lb Cu, US$23 /oz Ag, and US$20.00 /lb Mo and using the formula stated below: Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = (((Cu % * 3.15 * 22.0462)) + (Au g/t * (1,800/31.1034768))+(Ag g/t * (23/31.1034768)) + ((Mo g/t / 10,000) * (20*22.0462))) / (3.15*22.0462). (3) CuEq calculated using recoveries reported from metallurgical test work results reported in Company news dated October 18, 2023 (95% Cu, 94% Au, 89% Ag and 83% Mo) using the formula stated below: Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = (((Cu % * 3.15 * 22.0462)) + ((0.94/0.95 * Au g/t) * (1,800/31.1034768)) + ((0.89/0.95 * Ag g/t) * (23/31.1034768)) + ((0.83/0.95 * Mo g/t / 10000) * (20*22.0462))) / (3.15*22.0462).

Table 3 - Phase V Drill Hole Summary

Hole ID UTMX UTMY Elevation Kick-off Start of

Hole End of

Hole Status Length Drilled WGS84 19S WGS84 19S (m) (m) Azi./Dip Azi./Dip (m) (m) 1 B2B Breccia ATXD23A 414,623 6,779,921 4,346 515 134 / 81 161 / 50 Complete 2,042 1,527 ATXD23B 414,623 6,779,921 4,346 962 139 / 59 143 / 49 Complete 1,999 1,037 ATXD27A 414,558 6,780,399 4,424 794 153 / 72 175 / 31 Complete 2,148 1,354 ATXD27B 414,558 6,780,399 4,424 704 149 / 73 155 / 33 Paused 1,632 928 ATXD29 414,962 6,779,682 4,257 - 170 / 89 163 / 89 Complete 711 711 ATXD29A 414,962 6,779,682 4,257 355 313 / 88 289 / 74 Paused 1,934 1,580 Porphyry ATXD16B 415,381 6,779,128 4,134 827 287 / 77 270 / 44 Complete 1,880 1,053 ATXD22C 415,187 6,779,412 4,134 667 261 / 89 286 / 66 Complete 1,814 1,148 ATXD22D 415,187 6,779,412 4,134 732 250 / 86 222 / 64 Paused 1,916 1,185 ATXD25A** 413,896 6,779,919 4,160 1,454 125 / 76 102 / 47 Complete 2,232 778 ATXD25B 413,896 6,779,919 4,160 765 100 / 60 89 / 32 Complete 1,837 1,072 ATXD25C 413,896 6,779,919 4,160 408 129 / 80 108 / 18 Paused 1,566 1,158 ATXD28 415,132 6,779,354 4,170 - 276 / 78 344 / 75 Complete 1,924 1,924 ATXD28A 415,132 6,779,354 4,170 970 291 / 78 353 / 74 Paused 1,918 947

Total 25,552 16,552 1 - Includes re-drilled meters (152.7m). * Table contains preliminary data. ** ATXD25 was paused at 1,454.2m at the end of the Phase IV campaign and drilling resumed from this depth. Initial kick-off from ATXD25 was at 629.5m.

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Drill holes are collared with a PQ drill bit, reduced to HQ and, sequentially, to NQ as the drill holes progressed deeper. Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor under the supervision of ATEX employees, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by ATEX personnel to the Valeriano field camp. Core at the field camp is processed, quick logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. From camp, the core is transferred to a secure core-cutting facility in Vallenar, operated by IMG, a third-party consultant. Here, the core trays are weighed before being cut using a diamond saw under ATEX personnel oversight. ATEX geologists working at this facility double-check the selected two-metre sample intervals, placing the samples in seal bags and ensuring that the same side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are weighed and photographed. Additionally, core logs are updated, and specific gravity and geotechnical samples are collected. The remaining core is stored in racks at the Company's secure facility in Vallenar.

From Vallenar samples are sent to an ALS preparation facility in La Serena. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for gold (Au-AA24), copper (Cu-AA62), molybdenum (Mo-AA62) and silver (Ag-AA62) assays as well as and multi-element ICP (ME-MS61) analysis. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is President and CEO of ATEX. He has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). The Valeriano Project hosts a large copper gold porphyry mineral resource: 1.41 billion inferred tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totaling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), as reported by ATEX on September 12, 2023ii.

