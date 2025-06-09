ATEX Intersects 126 Metres Of 2.04% Cueq Including 36 Metres Of 3.05% Cueq Within A Broader Interval Of 536 Metres Of 1.04% Cueq At The B2B Zone
|Hole ID (2), (3)
|From
|To
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Mo
| CuEq %
MRS (1)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|ATXD22C
|770
|1,814
|1,044
|0.46
|0.18
|1.2
|48
|0.61
|Incl.
|950
|1,012
|62
|0.69
|0.19
|1.0
|157
|0.88
|Incl.
|1,694
|1,804
|110
|0.49
|0.31
|2.2
|2
|0.71
|ATXD29A
|732
|1,268
|536
|0.75
|0.28
|1.7
|225
|1.04
|Incl.
|1,052
|1,232
|180
|1.23
|0.53
|2.9
|327
|1.74
|Incl.
|1,106
|1,232
|126
|1.47
|0.67
|3.7
|252
|2.04
|Incl.
|1,124
|1,160
|36
|2.10
|1.02
|6.2
|542
|3.05
|(1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2023 MRE (90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo). See Company news dated September 12, 2023) using the formula stated below:
|Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (6,481.488523 * Au g/t /10,000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t /10,000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t /10,000) *CuEq values reported in historical releases use metals reported in situ (100% basis). Recoveries for these metals as assumed in the NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" with an effective date of September 1, 2023, available at and are 90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo.
|(2) ATXD29A and ATXD22C were composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq and ATXD29A had a maximum internal dilution of 4m and ATXD22C had a maximum internal dilution of 24m.
|(3) True width of mineralized intersection not known at this stage.
Figure 1. Long-Section of B2B Zone and Valeriano Porphyry
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2. Plan View of Valeriano System Showing High-Grade B2B Breccia & Currently Defined Valeriano Porphyry Extents
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3. Plan Map of High-Grade Porphyry Trend
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Phase V Drill Results and Five Holes with Pending Assay Results
A discussion of holes ATXD29A and ATXD22C is provided below along with an overview of completed drill holes, as well as those being drilled up until the Phase V demobilization.
B2B Zone Exploration
- ATXD29A (paused at 1,934m) is a daughter hole from ATXD29 and was targeting the B2B breccia approximately 100m up-dip from the intersections drilled in ATXD26 and ATXD23A. The drilling results confirm continued lateral continuity and grade consistency within the targeted mineralized zone.
- The 36m interval (from 1,124m to 1,160m) of 3.05% CuEq, (2.10% Cu, 1.02 g/t Au, 6.2 g/t Ag, 542 g/t Mo) is associated with breccia affected by argillic alteration and includes chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization.
The high-grade interval described above falls within a broader breccia interval of 126m (from 1,106m to 1,232m) of 2.04% CuEq (1.47% Cu, 0.67 g/t Au, 3.7 g/t Ag, 252 g/t Mo), with alteration transitioning from argillic to potassic. From a depth of 1,500m ATXD29A intersected bornite-chalcopyrite-mineralized Early Porphyry with potassic alteration . Assays pending from 1,386m to end of hole .
Valeriano Porphyry Exploration
- ATXD22C (completed at 1,814m) is a daughter hole of ATXD22 (Phase III) targeting an undrilled part of the porphyry system with increased drilling density in this area to approximately 150m centres within the existing porphyry footprint.
- ATXD22C intersected 62m of 0.88% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 1.0 g/t Ag, and 157 g/t Mo) within potassic altered brecciated host rock.
ATXD22C ended in a mineralized Intermineral Porphyry with an interval of 110m of 0.71% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag and 2 g/t Mo) from 1,694m to 1,804m associated with bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization within a broader interval measuring 1,044m of 0.61% CuEq (0.46% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag, 48 g/t Mo) from 770m to the end of hole at 1,814m.
ATXD28A (paused at 1,918m) is a daughter hole from ATXD28 and is designed to test Early Porphyry mineralization on nominal 150m centres as part of the infill program. Assays pending .
Table 2 - Detailed Results with Metallurgical Recoveries for Phase V Drill Holes to Date
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Mo
|CuEq % In Situ (2)
|CuEq % MRS (1)
|CuEq % Met (3)
|Released
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|ATXD16B
|1,044
|1,824
|780
|0.56
|0.23
|0.9
|90
|0.82
|0.76
|0.81
|March 18, 2025
|Incl.
|1,364
|1,690
|326
|0.71
|0.29
|1.1
|87
|1.02
|0.95
|1.01
|Incl.
|1,414
|1,646
|232
|0.75
|0.31
|1.2
|88
|1.07
|1.00
|1.06
|ATXD23A
|822
|2,042
|1,220
|0.66
|0.28
|1.9
|130
|0.99
|0.91
|0.98
|March 18, 2025
|Incl.
|1,036
|1,378
|342
|1.05
|0.47
|3.0
|326
|1.68
|1.52
|1.65
|Incl.
|1,092
|1,378
|286
|1.17
|0.53
|3.4
|340
|1.86
|1.69
|1.83
|Incl.
|1,162
|1,378
|216
|1.34
|0.63
|4.1
|334
|2.12
|1.93
|2.08
|Incl.
|1,226
|1,378
|152
|1.52
|0.75
|4.9
|161
|2.30
|2.12
|2.28
|Incl.
|1,334
|1,356
|22
|2.35
|1.31
|8.6
|29
|3.56
|3.30
|3.54
|ATXD25A
|1,230
|1,832
|602
|0.40
|0.16
|1.0
|57
|0.58
|0.54
|0.57
|April 22, 2025
|Incl.
|1,770
|1,830
|60
|0.60
|0.49
|2.4
|5
|1.04
|0.94
|1.03
|And
|1,874
|1,982
|108
|0.87
|1.18
|5.5
|9
|1.92
|1.69
|1.90
|Incl.
|1,892
|1,922
|30
|2.21
|3.17
|15.1
|3
|5.01
|4.40
|4.97
|Incl.
|1,896
|1,912
|16
|3.04
|4.82
|21.1
|5
|7.28
|6.36
|7.22
|ATXD23B
|1,028
|1,238
|210
|0.60
|0.21
|1.0
|210
|0.92
|0.83
|0.90
|April 22, 2025
|Incl.
|1,212
|1,236
|24
|0.81
|0.30
|1.2
|136
|1.16
|1.07
|1.15
|And
|1,264
|1,999
|735
|0.47
|0.14
|1.0
|39
|0.62
|0.59
|0.62
|Incl.
|1,274
|1,318
|44
|0.83
|0.21
|1.4
|36
|1.05
|1.00
|1.04
|ATXD27A
|1,172
|1,626
|454
|0.48
|0.13
|0.9
|121
|0.67
|0.62
|0.66
|April 22, 2025
|And
|1,636
|2,148
|512
|0.58
|0.27
|1.7
|18
|0.84
|0.78
|0.83
|Incl.
|1,672
|1,714
|42
|0.84
|0.49
|3.1
|9
|1.29
|1.20
|1.29
|Incl.
|1,888
|1,920
|32
|0.77
|0.31
|1.7
|19
|1.06
|1.00
|1.05
|ATXD28
|834
|1,924
|1,090
|0.56
|0.32
|1.8
|57
|0.88
|0.81
|0.87
|June 2, 2025
|Incl.
|1,098
|1,188
|90
|0.71
|0.30
|1.4
|80
|1.02
|0.95
|1.01
|Incl.
|1,398
|1,486
|88
|0.78
|0.35
|2.4
|18
|1.10
|1.03
|1.10
|Incl.
|1,643
|1,924
|281
|0.55
|0.53
|3.3
|4
|1.03
|0.93
|1.02
|ATXD22C
|770
|1,814
|1,044
|0.46
|0.18
|1.2
|48
|0.66
|0.61
|0.65
|June 9, 2025
|Incl.
|950
|1,012
|62
|0.69
|0.19
|1.0
|157
|0.95
|0.88
|0.94
|Incl.
|1,694
|1,804
|110
|0.49
|0.31
|2.2
|2
|0.77
|0.71
|0.77
|ATXD29A
|732
|1,268
|536
|0.75
|0.28
|1.7
|225
|1.15
|1.04
|1.12
|Incl.
|1,052
|1,232
|180
|1.23
|0.53
|2.9
|327
|1.91
|1.74
|1.88
|Incl.
|1,106
|1,232
|126
|1.47
|0.67
|3.7
|252
|2.22
|2.04
|2.20
|Incl.
|1,124
|1,160
|36
|2.10
|1.02
|6.2
|542
|3.36
|3.05
|3.30
|(1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2023 MRE (90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo). See Company news dated September 12, 2023) using the formula stated below:
|Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (6,481.488523 * Au g/t /10,000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t /10,000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t /10,000).
|(2) CuEq reported in situ assuming 100% recovery for component metals assuming metal prices of US$1,800 /oz Au, US$3.15 /lb Cu, US$23 /oz Ag, and US$20.00 /lb Mo and using the formula stated below:
|Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = (((Cu % * 3.15 * 22.0462)) + (Au g/t * (1,800/31.1034768))+(Ag g/t * (23/31.1034768)) + ((Mo g/t / 10,000) * (20*22.0462))) / (3.15*22.0462).
|(3) CuEq calculated using recoveries reported from metallurgical test work results reported in Company news dated October 18, 2023 (95% Cu, 94% Au, 89% Ag and 83% Mo) using the formula stated below:
|Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = (((Cu % * 3.15 * 22.0462)) + ((0.94/0.95 * Au g/t) * (1,800/31.1034768)) + ((0.89/0.95 * Ag g/t) * (23/31.1034768)) + ((0.83/0.95 * Mo g/t / 10000) * (20*22.0462))) / (3.15*22.0462).
Table 3 - Phase V Drill Hole Summary
|Hole ID
|UTMX
|UTMY
|Elevation
|Kick-off
| Start of
Hole
| End of
Hole
|Status
|Length
|Drilled
|WGS84 19S
|WGS84 19S
|(m)
|(m)
|Azi./Dip
|Azi./Dip
|(m)
|(m) 1
|B2B Breccia
|ATXD23A
|414,623
|6,779,921
|4,346
|515
|134 / 81
|161 / 50
|Complete
|2,042
|1,527
|ATXD23B
|414,623
|6,779,921
|4,346
|962
|139 / 59
|143 / 49
|Complete
|1,999
|1,037
|ATXD27A
|414,558
|6,780,399
|4,424
|794
|153 / 72
|175 / 31
|Complete
|2,148
|1,354
|ATXD27B
|414,558
|6,780,399
|4,424
|704
|149 / 73
|155 / 33
|Paused
|1,632
|928
|ATXD29
|414,962
|6,779,682
|4,257
|-
|170 / 89
|163 / 89
|Complete
|711
|711
|ATXD29A
|414,962
|6,779,682
|4,257
|355
|313 / 88
|289 / 74
|Paused
|1,934
|1,580
|Porphyry
|ATXD16B
|415,381
|6,779,128
|4,134
|827
|287 / 77
|270 / 44
|Complete
|1,880
|1,053
|ATXD22C
|415,187
|6,779,412
|4,134
|667
|261 / 89
|286 / 66
|Complete
|1,814
|1,148
|ATXD22D
|415,187
|6,779,412
|4,134
|732
|250 / 86
|222 / 64
|Paused
|1,916
|1,185
|ATXD25A**
|413,896
|6,779,919
|4,160
|1,454
|125 / 76
|102 / 47
|Complete
|2,232
|778
|ATXD25B
|413,896
|6,779,919
|4,160
|765
|100 / 60
|89 / 32
|Complete
|1,837
|1,072
|ATXD25C
|413,896
|6,779,919
|4,160
|408
|129 / 80
|108 / 18
|Paused
|1,566
|1,158
|ATXD28
|415,132
|6,779,354
|4,170
|-
|276 / 78
|344 / 75
|Complete
|1,924
|1,924
|ATXD28A
|415,132
|6,779,354
|4,170
|970
|291 / 78
|353 / 74
|Paused
|1,918
|947
|
|Total
|25,552
|16,552
|1 - Includes re-drilled meters (152.7m).
|* Table contains preliminary data.
|** ATXD25 was paused at 1,454.2m at the end of the Phase IV campaign and drilling resumed from this depth. Initial kick-off from ATXD25 was at 629.5m.
Quality Control & Quality Assurance
Drill holes are collared with a PQ drill bit, reduced to HQ and, sequentially, to NQ as the drill holes progressed deeper. Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor under the supervision of ATEX employees, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by ATEX personnel to the Valeriano field camp. Core at the field camp is processed, quick logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. From camp, the core is transferred to a secure core-cutting facility in Vallenar, operated by IMG, a third-party consultant. Here, the core trays are weighed before being cut using a diamond saw under ATEX personnel oversight. ATEX geologists working at this facility double-check the selected two-metre sample intervals, placing the samples in seal bags and ensuring that the same side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are weighed and photographed. Additionally, core logs are updated, and specific gravity and geotechnical samples are collected. The remaining core is stored in racks at the Company's secure facility in Vallenar.
From Vallenar samples are sent to an ALS preparation facility in La Serena. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for gold (Au-AA24), copper (Cu-AA62), molybdenum (Mo-AA62) and silver (Ag-AA62) assays as well as and multi-element ICP (ME-MS61) analysis. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.
Qualified Person
Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is President and CEO of ATEX. He has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.
About ATEX
ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). The Valeriano Project hosts a large copper gold porphyry mineral resource: 1.41 billion inferred tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totaling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), as reported by ATEX on September 12, 2023ii.
For further information, please contact:
Ben Pullinger,
President and CEO
Email: ...
Aman Atwal,
Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: ...
1-647-398-9405
or visit ATEX's website at .
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding plans for the evaluation of exploration properties including the Valeriano Copper Gold Project; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities especially to the significant expansion of the high-grade corridor; mine development prospects; potential for future metals production; changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing and extent of exploration activities, including the Phase V and Phase VI programs contemplated in this press release; timing of receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities and mineralization; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental and local approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; timing of assay results; as well as those factors disclosed in ATEX's publicly filed documents.
Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
________________________
i See news release dated June 2, 2025, titled "ATEX Intersects 88 Metres of 1.03% CuEq Within 1,090 Metres of 0.81% CuEq Along High-Grade Porphyry Trend".
i] See NI 43-101 technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" by Joled Nur, CCCRRM-Chile, and David Hopper, CGeol, with an effective date of September 1, 2023, filed at on October 25, 2023, for additional details on the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Valeriano project.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: ATEX Resources Inc.
