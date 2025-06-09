The Future Of Foodservice In South Africa To 2029: Changing Consumer Demands Drive Innovations In South Africa's Foodservice Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore comprehensive insights into the South African foodservice market with our detailed report, highlighting consumer trends, channel performance, and market forecasts. Understand the success behind QSR leading sales in 2024, and anticipate growth trends through 2029. Optimize strategies with key player analysis.

This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the South African foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

This report includes:



Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'. Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Key Market Highlights



The foodservice profit sector generated revenue of ZAR601.2 billion ($32.8 billion) in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-24. Over the same period, the number of transactions and outlets recorded CAGRs of 2.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

QSR was the largest channel in 2024, accounting for a 60.7% share of total sales, followed by pub, club & bar with 25.6%. Owing to its inexpensive offerings and popularity among consumers, the QSR channel recorded healthy value growth during 2019-24. The FSR channel recorded modest growth, while coffee & tea shop and pub, club & bar registered declines. The South African profit sector is forecast to record a value CAGR of 6.6% during 2024-29. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 2.1%, and the number of outlets will post a CAGR of 1%. The coffee & tea shop channel is expected to register the highest value CAGR during the forecast period, at 7.7%.

Report Scope

Macro context: Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Profit sector channels: A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.

Cost sector channels: A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector. Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar:

For each of these key profit sector channels, this report will "deep dive" into the performance of the channel. This will follow a summary of the channel, which will encapsulate everything within the section. The report section will then cover historic and forecast growth/decline; key players within the channel; consumer segment analysis; and a "who", "why", "what", and "where" analysis (including, for some channels, case studies to bring key discussion points to life). It will finish with a look into the key drivers of future performance.

Cost sector: For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel. The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel



Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)



Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)



Coffee & Tea Shop

Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown



Education



Military & Civil Defense



Welfare & Services Healthcare

Company Coverage:



Yum! Brands

McDonald's

Famous Brands

Restaurant Brands International

Spur Corporation

Galito's

Nando's

Ocean Basket

News Cafe

Vida e Caffe

Seattle Coffee

Starbucks Wiesenhof Coffee

