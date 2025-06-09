Bitget Wallet Integrates Bluefin For Trading And Lending On Sui, Launches $50K Campaign

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Bluefin, a decentralized spot and derivatives trading protocol on the Sui blockchain. The integration enables users to connect directly to Bluefin via Bitget Wallet, unlocking access to onchain perpetual trading, token swaps, and lending features.

To mark the launch, the two platforms have rolled out a joint campaign featuring a $50,000 prize pool in BLUE tokens. Users can participate in the campaign by completing onchain tasks such as adding SUI-USDC liquidity or lending SUI on Bluefin between June 9 and June 23.

Bluefin is an order book-based decentralized exchange designed for both professional and beginner traders, providing up to 20x leverage on perpetual contracts and a non-custodial lending platform through its AlphaLend product. Built on Sui, the protocol is optimized for low-latency, transparent onchain trading, and has gained traction as a key infrastructure layer within the Sui DeFi ecosystem. Its secure design and product suite aim to streamline advanced trading strategies without centralized risk.

The integration allows Bitget Wallet users to interact with Bluefin directly from their wallets, part of the company's broader effort to consolidate trading, earning, and DeFi exploration into a single interface. With support for over 130 blockchains and in-app tools like advanced swap routing and Alpha market insights, Bitget Wallet is positioning itself as a core access point for everyday onchain activity.

"As crypto adoption accelerates, we're seeing wallets evolve into full-service interfaces for financial interaction," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "Our integration with Bluefin brings high-performance onchain trading to the forefront, simplifying access to decentralized markets on Sui while maintaining security and self-custody for users."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

