Brazil's Rise To World No. 2 In Business Jets: The Economic Forces At Work
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Industry data from Airbus Corporate Jets, released June 2025, confirms Brazil now holds the world's second largest business jet fleet. The country registers 1,103 private jets, trailing only the United States with 15,492.
Mexico follows Brazil with 1,030 jets. Latin America and the Caribbean together account for 12% of the global business jet market, with 2,975 jets out of 24,442 worldwide.
Brazil's dominance comes from a mix of geography, economics, and infrastructure gaps. The country's vast territory and limited commercial airline coverage make business jets a practical tool for executives and entrepreneurs.
Brazil has 5,600 cities but only 124 served by scheduled airlines, while 4,000 airports and aerodromes exist, most accessible only by private aviation. This network enables business jets to reach remote regions, supporting commerce and linking distant communities.
The average age of business jet in Brazil is 18.4 years, lower than the regional average of 24.5 years. This suggests a trend toward fleet renewal. Aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer , Textron, and Dassault, target Brazil for new deliveries.
Embraer delivered 23 executive jets in the first quarter of 2025 and expects to deliver up to 155 for the year. The company also secured a $7 billion agreement with Flexjet for 182 aircraft over five years.
The business jet market in Latin America is valued at $0.64 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at 15.66% annually through 2033. Brazil drives this growth, supported by economic recovery and a surge in high-net-worth individuals.
In 2022, Brazil added 120,000 new high-net-worth individuals, the highest increase worldwide. New infrastructure, such as expanded hangar capacity at Catarina International Executive Airport, further boosts market potential.
Challenges remain, including economic instability and regulatory hurdles. However, the region's need for connectivity, combined with growing affluence, sustains demand for business aviation.
The Brazilian market stands out for its scale, strategic importance, and potential for modernization. As companies and wealthy individuals seek faster, more flexible travel, business jets will continue to play a central role in Brazil's economic landscape.
