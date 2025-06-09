Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eurozone Defies Expectations With Robust 0.6% Growth In Early 2025


2025-06-09 06:10:56
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reported that the eurozone economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2025. This figure marks the highest quarterly growth since late 2022 and exceeds previous market forecasts.

The broader EU matched this pace, also posting a 0.6% increase. Compared to the same period last year, the eurozone expanded by 1.5% and the EU by 1.6%.

Strong investment and export activity fueled this growth. Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment, rose by 1.8% in both the eurozone and the EU. Exports rebounded by 1.9% in the eurozone and by 1.6% in the EU, reversing earlier stagnation.

Imports also climbed by 1.4% in both regions. Household consumption, a key driver of internal demand, increased by 0.2%. Government spending remained stable in the eurozone and fell slightly in the EU.



The performance varied sharply among member states. Ireland led with a striking 9.7% quarterly GDP jump, while Malta and Cyprus followed with 2.1% and 1.3% respectively.

In contrast, Luxembourg's economy shrank by 1%, Slovenia by 0.8%, and Denmark and Portugal by 0.5% each. Employment in the eurozone rose by 0.2% over the quarter, while the EU saw no change. Year-on-year, employment increased by 0.7% in the eurozone and 0.4% in the EU.

The United States, in comparison, saw its GDP fall by 0.1% in the same quarter, highlighting the eurozone's relative resilience. However, analysts caution that the eurozone's growth relies heavily on volatile sectors like exports and investment.

Ireland's outsized contribution, often driven by multinational corporations, may distort the overall picture. The European Central Bank responded to the stronger data by signaling a pause in further interest rate cuts.

With inflation averaging 2.0% in early 2025, policymakers remain cautious about future moves. The data underscores a eurozone economy that, while outperforming expectations, still faces risks from uneven growth and external shocks.

