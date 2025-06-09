French Open 2025 Final: How Much Did Carlos Alcaraz And Jannik Sinner Earn In Prize Money?

The Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Roland Garros triumph by defeating his rival and World No.1 Jannik Sinner in a thrilling French Open 2025 final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, June 8.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a five-set thriller - 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 - 5 hours and 29 minutes. It was the longest ever French Open final, surpassing the 4 hours and 42 minutes 1982 title clash between Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas, with teenage Wilander clinching his maiden Roland Garros triumph in four sets - 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-0, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz was trailing by 0-2 before making a sensational comeback in the last three sets to not only retain his crown but also clinch his fifth Grand Slam win. Alcaraz saved three championship points to force the fifth set against Jannik Sinner and won the super tiebreak in the final set to take home the La Coupe des Mousquetaire or The Musketeers' Trophy.

Alcaraz and Sinner's prize money

Apart from taking the respective trophies as champion and runner-up, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were awarded prize money as a reward for their exceptional performances. The defending champion Alcaraz earned €2,550,000 (US$ 2,920,634) from the tournament's record prize pool of €56,352,000 (US$ 64,416,273), along with 2000 points as the winner of the French Open 2025.

With nearly US$ 3 million from the French Open 2025, Alcaraz's total prize money earned throughout his career thus far has increased to $44,732,623, which is seventh in the all-time earnings list.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, took home the runner-up trophy and prize money of €1,275,000 ($ 1,457,226), along with 1200 points. With nearly $2 million from the recently concluded French Open 2025, the Italian star's total prize money is $40,069,385, ninth in all-time earnings.

How much did Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti earn as semifinalists?

The prize money is not restricted to the winner and runner-up of the French Open 2025 but also for players who played in every round of the tournament, including the semifinal and quarterfinal. Djokovic and Musetti's campaigns came to an end in the semifinals after losing to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti have received prize money of €690,000 each ($789170) as the semifinalists of the tournament. With a cash reward of nearly $8 lakh, Djokovic strengthened his top position in the all-time earnings list, with a career prize money of $187,870,987. Djokovic is the only player to breach the $150 million mark in career earnings, further cementing his legacy as the highest prize money earner in the history of tennis.

The players who were knocked out in the quarterfinal have received €440,000 each ($503239). The prize pool for the concluded edition of the French Open 2025 witnessed an increase of 5.33% from last year's €53,478,000, reflecting the tournament's continued growth in financial rewards for players across all rounds.