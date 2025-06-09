Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market 2025-2029: Vendor Analysis Highlights Key Players In LED Lighting Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include the declining cost of LED manufacturing, phasing out traditional lamps, and demand in hazardous areas. The report offers a holistic market analysis, including trends, challenges, and vendor insights featuring over 25 companies like Acuity Brands and Philips. Demand is further spurred by intelligent lighting systems, COB LEDs, and smart city developments. The study covers market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis with segment specific insights by product, application, end-user, and region.

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to increase by USD 17.99 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.5%.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis involving approximately 25 leading vendors in the sector.

Recent analysis offers insights into the current market conditions, identifying the declining manufacturing costs of LEDs, the phasing out of traditional lighting solutions like halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps, and the necessity of LED lighting in hazardous environments as key market drivers.

Emerging trends such as intelligent lighting systems, the advancement of chips on board (COB) LEDs for industrial use, and the development of smart cities are expected to drive market growth substantially over the coming years.

Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:



LED lamps

LED fixtures

By Application:



Indoor

Outdoor

By End-user:



Commercial

Industrial

By Geographical Landscape:



Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East and Africa South America

Report Coverage Includes:



Market sizing and forecasting

Industry analysis In-depth vendor analysis

The report encompasses the upcoming trends and challenges affecting market growth, aimed at assisting companies in crafting effective strategies to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities.

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market is on an impressive growth trajectory, characterized by the prominence of key players including:



Acuity Brands Inc.

Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC

Cree LED

DECO Lighting Inc.

Dialight PLC

Eaton Corp. plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Savant Systems Inc.

Signify NV

Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

WAC Lighting Zumtobel Group AG

These companies are at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements and setting industry standards in LED lighting solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis



2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Market ecosystem



3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



4.1 Market definition



4.2 Market segment analysis



4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size



5.1 Global Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market 2019 - 2023



5.2 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023



5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023



5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market

7 Five Forces Analysis



7.1 Five forces summary



7.2 Bargaining power of buyers



7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers



7.4 Threat of new entrants



7.5 Threat of substitutes



7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Product Type



8.1 Market segments



8.2 Comparison by Product Type



8.3 LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



8.4 LED fixtures - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

9 Market Segmentation by Application



9.1 Market segments



9.2 Comparison by Application



9.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



9.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Application

10 Market Segmentation by End-user



10.1 Market segments



10.2 Comparison by End-user



10.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Market opportunity by End-user

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape



12.1 Geographic segmentation



12.2 Geographic comparison



12.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.13 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.14 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.15 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.16 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.17 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



13.1 Market drivers



13.2 Market challenges



13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape



14.1 Overview



14.2 Competitive Landscape



14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



15.1 Companies profiled



15.2 Company ranking index



15.3 Market positioning of companies





Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC





Cree LED





DECO Lighting Inc.





Dialight





Eaton Corp. plc





Emerson Electric Co.





General Electric Co.





Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.





Koninklijke Philips NV





OSRAM GmbH





Savant Systems Inc.





Signify NV





Toshiba Corp.





WAC Lighting Zumtobel Group

