Fathers: The Spiritual Backbone of America

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Matthew Spencer

Fathers: The Spiritual Backbone of America –Eden Gordon Media & Great American Media Celebrates Dads Leading with Faith This Father's Day

- U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Matthew SpencerWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Father's Day, Eden Gordon Media, Great America Media and Great American Pure Flix proudly celebrate fathers as God-ordained leaders of the family, anchoring their homes in faith, love, and Christ-like sacrifice."Society has sidelined fathers, stripping them of their God-given roles as protectors, guides, and disciples," said Eden Gordon Hill. "At Eden Gordon Media, we're dedicated to restoring the heart of America-the family-by championing fathers. Now more than ever, we must empower dads to embrace their calling as leaders and providers, modeling Christ's love and sacrifice for their families.""My life's mission is to nurture and share faith-driven leadership, rooted in tradition and legacy. As a chaplain and member of the U.S. Air Force, I'm passionate about mentoring the next generation of leaders," said U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Matthew Spencer. "Strong fathers, grounded in faith, are the cornerstone of true leadership - called by God to guide, provide for, and protect their families with an unwavering devotion."Clients working with Eden Gordon Media and available for interviews to talk about the importance of fathers in America today are: Maj. Matthew Spencer, U.S. Air Force Chaplain and author of "Valor and Vows: A Tactical Guide to a Mission-Ready Marriage" (father of one); Brad Brandon, founder and CEO of Across Nigeria (father of eight and grandfather of five); Troy A. Miller of the National Religious Broadcasters (adoptive father of four); and Bill Abbott of Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix (father of four).Maj. Matthew Spencer, U.S. Air Force Chaplain and AuthorMaj. Matt Spencer is a fifth-generation military serviceman whose life has been shaped by the influence of godly men - pastors, lay leaders, deacons, teachers, and fellow service members - who poured into him a deep love for faith, family, and country. He is the devoted son of Larry D. Spencer, and the proud father of Michael. His father, Larry, and grandfather, Miles, taught him to walk in faith and lead with integrity, while his Grandpa Jones and uncle instilled in him a deep sense of duty and honor to serve his country.An avid outdoorsman and man of conviction, Matt brings both grit and grace to every area of life. Alongside his wife Kristina, he co-leads Valor and Vows, a military marriage ministry dedicated to equipping couples to thrive amid the challenges of military life. Together, they co-authored "Valor and Vows: A Tactical Guide to a Mission-Ready Marriage," blending biblical wisdom with military structure to help couples build strong, resilient marriages.Brad Brandon, Founder and CEO of Across NigeriaBrad Brandon has eight children and five grandchildren and explains how the role of father has impacted his life and ministry: "Raising my children and grandchildren in the love of Jesus has been my life's greatest joy and calling. As parents, my wife and I poured our hearts into building their faith, shaping them as the next generation. This same passion fuels our mission at Across Nigeria, where we build schools and relationships with Muslim tribes to show Christ's love, foster peace, and empower Nigeria's youth to break generations of violence."Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Pastor Brad is a graduate of Concordia University. He has worked in several industries over the years. He was a Radio Talk Show Host for Salem Communications for nearly 10 years. Then went on to work as a consultant for both for-profit and non-profit organizations. For over 20 years, he served in pastoral ministry as a family/individual counselor and Senior Pastor. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field. He serves predominantly in high-risk, highly persecuted areas like Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition. His passion is to reach people in these areas with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to help persecuted Christians who live under the constant threat of violence because of their faith in Christ.He is a skilled speaker and teacher. His years of serving in some of the most dangerous places on earth have made him highly sought after for churches, conferences, and as an interview guest.Troy A. Miller, National Religious BroadcastersTroy A. Miller is a father of four adopted children and shared about his journey to becoming a dad: "Every path to parenthood is unique, and God led my wife and me to our adopted children-our soul's joy-who completed our family. Though the journey was challenging, our faith guided us, transforming my life for the better. Being their dad is the greatest honor and the most rewarding, yet humbling, role I've ever embraced.""Adoption taught me that family isn't just something you're born into-it's something God builds," Miller continued. "Fatherhood is humbling, sacred, and the most meaningful role I've been given."A senior executive with over 30 years of management and business experience, Miller was elected President & CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller's leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the U.S. Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill.Bill Abbott, Great American MediaBill Abbott is a father of four and shares why he thinks fathers are the cornerstone of families: "In a culture that often ridicules faith, family, and patriotism, a father stands firm as a spiritual cornerstone, boldly upholding sacred traditions that strengthen his family and reflect America's heart. As Father's Day approaches, we honor God, the ultimate Father, whose boundless love, wisdom, and grace guide every dad to lead with devotion."Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, home to the portfolio of family-friendly brands, including linear TV networks, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living; streaming service Great American Pure Flix, and FAST channel, Pure Flix TV. Great American Family is the company's flagship network and features original holiday movies, rom-coms, and classic series celebrating faith, family, and country.A veteran in the television industry with over 30 years of experience, Abbott previously served as president & CEO of Crown Media Family Networks , the parent company of Hallmark Channel.

