Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Intercepts Humanitarian Vessel Led By Greta Thunberg Off Gaza Coast

Israel Intercepts Humanitarian Vessel Led By Greta Thunberg Off Gaza Coast


2025-06-09 05:08:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) It took a week for Greta Thunberg's small“Freedom Flotilla” yacht to get from Sicily with the aim of punching through Israel's sea blockade on Gaza. Over the weekend, Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, said the country would“take whatever measures are necessary” to stop Greta reaching Gaza, while the“Freedom Flotilla Coalition” said their boat was “prepared for the possibility of an Israeli attack.” Not prepared enough..

Unfortunately for Greta, in the early hours of last night, Israeli drones dropped an irritant substance onto Thunderberg 2 before it was boarded by soldiers. Greta and her crew were provided with sandwiches...

Hamas has just said this morning that the interception of the Madleen is a“flagrant violation of international law.” Greta is being taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod, 27 k.m north of Gaza.

MENAFN09062025000195011045ID1109650726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search