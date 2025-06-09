Agency Clarifies Reports Regarding“Barilla” Pasta
Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) that the specific product batch mentioned in the reports has not been imported into Azerbaijan. Furthermore, laboratory tests conducted on other batches of“Barilla” brand products imported to the country revealed no safety or quality violations.
The results confirm that“Barilla” pasta products currently available in Azerbaijan meet safety standards and are suitable for consumption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment