Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Energy, Digital Tech And Trade In Focus At Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Economic Talks

Energy, Digital Tech And Trade In Focus At Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Economic Talks


2025-06-09 05:08:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will deepen their economic dialogue during the IV Tashkent Investment Forum, where a dedicated panel on June 11 will focus on strengthening bilateral trade and joint investments.

Titled“Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership”, the session will bring together high-level officials and business leaders to discuss collaborative opportunities in energy, transport, agriculture, industry, and digital technology. The event will also spotlight regional connectivity projects such as the Middle Corridor and offer a platform to identify new paths for sustainable economic cooperation.

Representing Azerbaijan will be senior economic officials, including First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, AZPROMO's Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, and KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov.

MENAFN09062025000195011045ID1109650724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search