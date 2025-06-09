Energy, Digital Tech And Trade In Focus At Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Economic Talks
Titled“Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership”, the session will bring together high-level officials and business leaders to discuss collaborative opportunities in energy, transport, agriculture, industry, and digital technology. The event will also spotlight regional connectivity projects such as the Middle Corridor and offer a platform to identify new paths for sustainable economic cooperation.
Representing Azerbaijan will be senior economic officials, including First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, AZPROMO's Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, and KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment